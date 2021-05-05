Hybrid classes, quarantines and social distancing during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic have been the norm for 243 seniors in Concordia Parish.
But they will put that behind them over the next two weeks as they graduate from high school and enter a new phase of life.
"This has been, once again, a challenging year for all of our students especially our seniors,” Interim Superintendent Whest Shirley said this week. “I would like to thank the seniors and their parents for ‘staying the course’ and finishing strong. We are all excited about their future and we want to remind them that graduation is not the end, it's only the beginning.”
The number of graduating seniors at each school include Vidalia High, 77; Monterey High, 25; Ferriday High, 96; Concordia Parish Academy, 17; and Delta Charter, 28.
Graduation ceremonies are as follows:
Ferriday High School, Melz Field, Thursday, May 13, 7 p.m.
Concordia Parish Academy, Amphitheater, Friday, May 14, 5 p.m.
Vidalia High School, Dee Faircloth Football StadiumFriday, May 14, 7p.m.
Monterey High School, Monterey High School Parking Lot, Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.
Delta Charter, school football field, May 21, 6 p.m.
The Concordia Sentinelwill publish its annual graduation section next week.
