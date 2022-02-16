Monterey High School’s new gymnasium will be complete by graduation…maybe.
Marco Gonzales with Volkert Inc. updated Concordia Parish School Board members of gymnasium progress at their regular Feb. 10 meeting.
Concordia Parish School Board’s construction contract sets the completion date for April 30, but “you got to see what we are going to do with rain dates,” Gonzales said.
“I think we will be in there for graduation,” Gonzales said. “Even if we have the gym floor in place and seal it after the graduation.”
There is a process in preparing a gym floor with placing it, sanding the floor, clean all land markings and seal it, according to Gonzales.
“This is what I am pushing for right now,” he said. “I am not ducking (from completion date questions). I’m trying to give you a honest answer. I am pushing for graduation because realistically I don’t think they are going to be done by April 30.”
Steel work is complete with the roof completion scheduled for last weekend, Gonzales said.
“They will be working through the weekend,” Gonzales said. “It is important for them to finish (the roof) because it is a big part of drying out this part of the building.”
As of Thursday night’s meeting, half of the gymnasium’s parking has also been completed. The parking lot is split into two sections.
After his report, School Board members asked Gonzales to get costs on putting a filtration system in the gymnasium’s air conditioning system to curb COVID-19 spread and airborne microbes.
“We really need to look at putting a filtration system in,” said School Board President Fred Butcher. “It wouldn’t cost that much more.”
Meanwhile, School Board members will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers in the school system and make a possible decision in their next regular meeting on whether to continue masking children or relaxing the mask mandate.
In a special-calling January meeting, School Board members unanimously voted to re-instate a mask mandate at all parish schools for three weeks.
“We need to revisit the mask mandate at some point,” said School Board Ricky Raven.
In other action, Butcher requested looking into football program spending especially in Ferriday.
Questions came up after viewing the financial report and examining account amounts.
“There seems to be no savings in any of these accounts in a longtime,” Butcher said. “Some of those accounts have the same amount of money when I was there.”
For several seasons, Ferriday High School had a successful football program cumulating in winning the 2019 state championship. In these successful seasons, Butcher assumed the program brought in more money enabling them to expand fund savings.
“I know Ferriday had three good seasons but there is no money put into the savings account,” Butcher said. “That means undoubtedly the coaching staff must have bought a lot of stuff. I’m just guessing $45,000 went through those gates.”
Additionally during the building committee update, Butcher asked maintenance workers to be aware of grass growing up especially in the Ferriday school yards.
