Seniors are excited, parents are sad and school administrators are busy preparing ceremonies for their outgoing students. It is graduation season in Concordia Parish.
Local schools have scheduled graduation ceremonies and many have held baccalaureate and academic banquets. The following are graduation times and places.
Concordia Parish Academy will host its graduation Friday, May 13, 5 p.m. at the Vidalia Riverfront. CPA has 21 graduates for this school year. Brooklyn Hall was announced as its valedictorian, and E’Marion Povell will serve as salutatorian.
Delta Charter School will see 25 students graduate this year. DC’s valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at their academic banquet set for Tuesday, May 17. Their graduation will be held May 20, 7 p.m. on the Storm football field.
Ferriday High School has 75 seniors this year. The valedictorian is Shekayla Miller, and graduation is set for Thursday, May 12 , 7 p.m. at the Trojan’s football field. At press time, the salutatorian has not been announced.
There are 33 graduates at Monterey High School this year. At press time, valedictorian and salutatorian has not been announced. The school’s graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. at the Wolves’ gym.
Vidalia High School will graduate 68 seniors this school year. Valedictorian is Matt Cooley, and salutatorian is Mickey Hogan. Their graduation will be held Friday, May 13, 7 p.m. at the Vikings’ football field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.