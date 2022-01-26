Jim Graves was re-elected Tuesday as chairman of the board at Trinity Medical.
Graves will be serving his seventh straight year as chairman, going back to Riverland Medical Center.
“I really appreciate everyone’s confidence in me,” Graves said. “I have a great team to work with, and everybody’s always forward-thinking. Everytime someone comes up with something we research it to make sure it is good for the hospital and good for the community.”
James King was re-elected as vice-chairman, while Fred Marsalis, King and Dr. Kevin Ingram make up the executive committee.
Meanwhile, Ferriday hospital continues to be maxed out with five COVID-19 patients being currently treated, said Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith.
“We are seeing a number of COVID-19 patients,” Smith said. “We are continuing to offer vaccines at the hospital. Those wishing to receive the Pfizer booster or a COVID-19 vaccination can call the Trinity Medical Clinic at 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment.”
Smith said the Trinity Medical emergency room is continuing to be flooded by patients, and Trinity Medical cafeteria is not open to the public at this time.
“We’re asking people to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands,” Smith said.
Trinity Medical clinic, as well as clinics in Ferriday and Vidalia are testing for COVID, according to Smith.
Visitation hours for Trinity is from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no more than two visitors for each patient.
All Trinity Medical employees will be required to have their first dose of a vaccine by February 14 and be fully vaccinated by March 15, according to Smith.
The Supreme Court recently ruled in a second unsigned opinion, permitting a vaccine mandate on people employed at health care facilities that receive federal funding through Medicare and Medicaid.
“There are exceptions employees can filed for medical or religious exemptions,” Smith said. “Those will be reviewed by our ethics committee.”
Additionally, Board members reviewed hospital financial figures.
Trinity Medical showed a net loss of $323,737 due mostly in part of depreciation and interest expense totaling $386,518.
Trinity Medical had net revenue of $1,888,059 and operating expenses of $1,825,278.
