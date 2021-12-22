A 25-year-old Natchez man was convicted of second-degree murder and as a felon in possession of a firearm in a Catahoula Parish courtroom last week for the 2018 shooting death of DaJohn Lemichael Mitchell, 23, of Clayton.
Mitchell was murdered at the Suga Shak in Jonesville during a party on the night of December 15, 2018. He was the son of Lora Davis and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Lt. John Mitchell.
Convicted in the case in Harrisonburg last week was Jordan Damonte Johnson, a rapper who while performing shot Mitchell and then stood over him and shot him some more.
Johnson went by the nickname “Yungin Gunnin” and was a member of the 500 Navy Baby street gang. His address was listed as 935 North Union Street, Natchez.
The jury reached its verdict late on the afternoon of Dec. 16.
District Attorney Brad Burget said it took an extended period to get the case to trial, noting various delays including dealing with the Covid pandemic.
“We had a real good jury turnout and we appreciate their participation,” Burget said.
Judge Kathy Johnson presided over the case.
Attorney Darrell Hickman represented the defendant.
Burget, who prosecuted the case, said Jordan Johnson had been a convicted felon since age 18 when in 2014 he shot into a car in Natchez that was filled with occupants. One bullet wounded three people.
Johnson pled guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years, five years suspended, with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, but Burget said Johnson was released in June 2018, six months before he shot and killed Mitchell in Jonesville on Dec. 15, 2018.
Burget said that the shooting occurred during a Christmas party at the Suga Shak in Jonesville, where special events were held. At this event, a DJ was playing music when Johnson and his entourage arrived around midnight. The group was dressed in red.
Johnson was there to perform under his stage name “Yungin Gunnin.”
According to the case presented by Burget, as Johnson performed, he had a person filming his performance. It was at this time that the victim, DaJohn Lemichael Mitchell, who was dancing, allegedly bumped into Johnson or a member of his entourage that Johnson took offense. When Johnson pushed Mitchell, a fight broke out between them. At some point, Johnson pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, a .380, and shot Mitchell in the back.
When Mitchell dropped to the floor, Johnson stood over him and shot Mitchell four more times in the back.
Seven eyewitnesses saw Johnson shooting. Some of the witnesses knew him by name, others described his attire – a bright red shirt with the words “NASA” written on it, black pants with red stripes and red shoes.
Prior to the shooting when Johnson was performing, witnesses saw a gun fall out of his waistband. He quickly picked it up and put it back in his pants.
“It was a senseless crime,” Burget said. “Either because Mr. Mitchell bumped Johnson or because of Mr. Johnson’s vanity he decided to shoot. There is no justification to take someone’s life over purported or perceived insults.”
Mitchell was “a really nice guy,” Burget said. “He wasn’t an aggressive guy. He just wanted to have a good time. He had a good job, wore nice clothes, had nice things, and was just a very nice young man.”
Burget said Sheriff Tony Edwards and the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered from the scene seven Winchester shell casings that came from Johnson’s semi-automatic pistol.
CPSO quickly determined that Johnson was driving a rental car that was spotted crossing the Mississippi River Bridge from Vidalia to Natchez 30 minutes after the shooting.
CPSO also discovered that one member of Johnson’s entourage also had been shot and tracked him and his cellphone to Natchez. That man, Crayshon Malone of Vidalia, sought treatment at a Natchez hospital and told personnel there that he had been shot in Jonesville.
A short time, later the Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested the two.
After obtaining Malone’s cellphone through a search warrant, CPSO discovered multiple videos and photographs of Malone and Johnson together before the party. In videos and photographs, Johnson was wearing the same outfit he wore to the party in Jonesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.