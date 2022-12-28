A 52-year-old gunshot victim was found in a burning residence on the evening of Dec. 26.
Michael Arnold Sr., of Monterey was killed from the apparent gunshot wound and was found by Monterey volunteer firemen while the structure was on fire.
Monterey volunteer fireman Jim Graves said his department received a call about the fire Monday at 6:28 p.m. and arrived at the house at 6:38 p.m. The building is located on La. Hwy 129.
“Smoke was coming from the far end of the house, and then we found out somebody inside the house had been shot,” Graves said. “That completely changed everything. Matt Taunton went in and fought the fire and got the man out.”
Graves said the State Fire Marshall was investigating the fire.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s responded to the fire at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to a their report.
There is a suspect but no name has been released due to the age of the subject. When asked whether the subject was being interviewed by CPSO, Brandy Spears, public information officer, offered no comment.
CPSO said they were also investigating the matter and no further details were released at press time. According to CPSO, additional information will follow when available.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CPSO at (318) 336-5231 or submit a tip using the CPSO mobile app.
