Wolf fans should be able to cheer for their teams in a new gym the second week of January…probably, according to School Board President Fred Butcher.
Construction of Monterey High School’s new gym should be completed soon with the final punch list being performed this week. That was the announcement made by Butcher Thursday night in the School Board’s regular December meeting. The meeting was again held at Vidalia City Hall due to mold found in the central building.
“On behalf of the School Board, we apologize to you for the delay of the gym,” Butcher said. “Believe me, it was beyond our control. Thank you for your patience.”
In last month’s meeting, School Board members put Don. M. Barron Contractor Inc. “on notice” after the Farmerville company failed to complete construction within the set deadlines.
In September 2020, School Board members awarded the contract for project construction to Don M. Barron Contractor Inc. for $3,520,000. That included the base bid $3,210,000 and alternative bids of $102,000 for retractable bleachers and dressing room lockers, and $208,000 for the parking lot.
Additionally, School Board members agreed to new policies and procedures related to employees taking on responsibilities of a vacant position.
The “special committee” assigned to the task recommended job descriptions be examined and updates, pay tables be examined and simplified when necessary and when an employee takes on the responsibilities of a vacant salary position, they are to be compensated for 20 percent of the base starting salary for the vacant position.
When an hourly employee takes on a vacant position, they are to be compensated for time and a half for the additional hours worked.
When a paraprofessional fills in as a long-term substitute they are to be compensated at the substitute rate for that period but not more than a year.
Meanwhile, school officials have “done the official walk through” examining Concordia Parish Academy’s safety. An architect walked through the school with officials and performed a complete evaluation.
Butcher asked if the building would be “grandfathered in,” but School Board member Lisette Foreman said, “We need to make our schools safe.”
“I know, but there are some things that could be grandfathered in,” Butcher answered.
In other action, School Board members will revisit resurfacing Ferriday and Vidalia high school football fields next month.
“I want to keep the conversation going,” Carson said. “I’d like to get an update on where we are and putting the matter back on the agenda, so we can get a direction on where we need to go with those items. The longer those fields sit there and nothing is being done to them the worse the conditions are getting.”
Also, a special meeting will be scheduled to evaluate Bachus’ performance “between now and the Christmas holidays,” according to Butcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.