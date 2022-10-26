It is the end of an era for the Miss-Lou as Supermarket Operations, Inc. has sold its enterprises to Harps Food Stores, Inc. of Springdale, AR.
Supermarket Operations, Inc. owns Vidalia Market and Ferriday Market, as well as three grocery stores in Natchez, Ball and McComb.
Family owned and operated, Supermarket Operations, Inc., was founded by Harley Loy in 1969. Harley Loy, a native of Arkansas, took over Lewis’s grocery in Natchez, which became The Big Star.
According to a Harps Food Stores, Inc. release, Supermarket Operations, Inc. was dedicated to providing its customers with a great shopping experience in a clean, friendly environment plus offering fresh, quality products and great local variety. He raised his family to have those same goals and objectives.
Fifty-three years later his sons Barry and Jeff Loy believe that the company has fulfilled all the dreams and wishes that their father had many years ago.
“It’s kind of bittersweet, and a little sad, but it’s a good opportunity. We really like the company we sold to because they are really committed to the people,” said The Markets President Barry Loy. “The employees will keep their jobs, seniority and no time will be lost. These people are still our family.”
Earlier last week, Barry Loy, and Jeff Loy, vice president/treasurer, informed The Markets employees that its store banners, employment and operations across the Miss-Lou area will continue with minimal change or interruption. While the timing of the transaction has not been finalized, both parties anticipate completing the transaction by the end of 2022.
Harps is a 100 percent employee-owned company, which operates 135 stores in four states including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. Harps is the largest employee owned company in the state of Arkansas and was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale, Arkansas in 1930. Since then, the company has grown to employ over 6,800 associates.
“They are a good company,” Loy said.
The Loys have an agreement with Harps Food Stores, Inc. that will continue the jobs of current employees. Their seniority, vacation time, and benefits will be left intact, Loy said.
According to Barry Loy, he and wife, Sue, will be spending more time with their grandchildren.
“We are excited to enter into these new markets for Harps in Louisiana and Mississippi,” states Kim Eskew, Chairman and CEO of Harps Food Stores. “The Market stores have served these communities with excellence for many years and we are thrilled to add them to the Harps family.”
In this transaction, The Food Partners served as strategic and financial advisor to Supermarket Operations, Inc., dba The Markets.
For more information about Harps Food Stores and company history, please visit www.harpsfood.com.
