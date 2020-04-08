The headlines read: Political unrest! Social upheaval! Health crisis! Economic chaos! A society replete with incurable disease and the populace struggling with an ever-increasing burden of social, moral and health issues.
Does this sound familiar? I know that most of our citizens would read that first paragraph and agree – Yes! That’s what is happening to America and the world. However, in reality, that was the state of affairs in ancient Israel, 2000 years ago.
And while I would never want to dismiss the current circumstances as being inconsequential, I would like to remind us all, that humanity has seen times of terrible hardship before.
The misinformation … the mistrust … the worry … the apprehension, they are all very real, but there is also another reality that must be considered. In the midst of all of the things going on in our world today, all is not hopeless and we are not without help.
We are in the midst of the Holy season of Easter. This year we must not let it be simply about the coming of Spring, about beautiful new clothes or adorable photographs of our families, but rather let it be about the promise from God our Creator, that no problem or situation is ever too dire, too hopeless or too dark that He can’t and won’t show up to show us that Eternal Life and Eternal Love has a plan.
When Jesus was crucified and entombed, a great stone was placed at the door, presuming that nothing or no one would be able to get that obstacle out of the way. But the story doesn’t end with a cemetery, a gravestone or a testimony to the power of the grave. The story ends with a stone removed from its place, so that Life, Love, Hope and Help could come to all mankind.
As we Americans approach this season of the Resurrection Celebration, let us each be reminded that through God’s Word and Truth, that we can always look to “The One” who moved the stone before; to remove it once again to bring peace, hope and healing to us all.
May the blessedness of this great Holy Day be yours. From The Pentecostals of the Miss Lou, may God’s best be your portion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.