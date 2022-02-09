Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick asked the Ferriday Town Council Tuesday night to allow his office into Ferriday to assist enforcing the law in the town.
Hedrick said he will present a package to Board of Alderman for their approval in the near future.
“We would ask the Town of Ferriday to provide funds for these deputies,” Hedrick said. “We have had several calls from people asking us to come in and assist. Ferriday is a good place with a lot of great citizens. They have a right to be safe.”
Ferriday’ police and fire departments were closed for four days late last month before the town adopted its budget on January 31. The Sheriff’s office and Louisiana State Police patrolled the town during the shutdown.
“When we were working the town, we got 12 guns off the street and made 27 arrests,” Hedrick said. “What we would like to do is to come in and place about eight deputies on rotation in town to answer 911 calls and to enforce the law the way they have been trained to deal with the criminal element. We have funds geared toward this program.”
Hedrick said allowing the Sheriff’s office to assist would also be beneficial for current and future businesses.
“If people don’t feel safe, they are not going to do business in Ferriday,” Hedrick said. “If we removed the criminal element, they will feel safe. The town was in disrepair when they didn’t have a budget. We had an overwhelming amount of people calling us to enforce the law, and we responded.”
Ferriday Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd was for the Sheriff’s office coming in.
“I live off Highway 15 and hear shots fired back there almost every night,” Lloyd said. “Those nights the sheriff’s office was patrolling were the quietest. I was able to sleep. I’m not putting down the Ferriday Police Department, but I appreciate you being in town. I felt safe.”
The alderman also discussed blighted properties and listened to resident Larry McKinny talk about ways to clean up the town, and also put signs up regarding schools in the town.
“We appreciate what you have brought forth,” said Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner. “A lot of your suggestions have been put in place already. We are planning on using COVID relief money to help with the blighted properties.”
Turner asked McKinney to put down in writing any suggestions he has for Ferriday.
