Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick has completed his second annual report outlining the operations and outreach programs of his department.
The report is entitled – “Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office 2021 Year In Review.”
The eight-page publication, inserted in this week’s Concordia Sentinel, includes a message from Hedrick, financial charts, and information on technology upgrades as well as community and church safety.
Also included is an article on the Leaders in Law Enforcement Awards presented to CPSO for combating child exploitation.
The award is designed to honor those departments who are making the most impact in their communities with the resources they have been allocated.
A gift from the Brown Foundation in the amount of $35,000 to be used to improve operations and continue to encourage extraordinary performance was presented to the CPSO on August 9, 2022 for the effort made by CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit in helping to keep children safe from online sexual exploitation.
Hedrick said the report is designed to provide transparency to the public.
“As the sheriff, I make the difficult decisions on a daily basis,” Hedrick said. “Some decisions are well received by the community and others are not. The decisions I make are guided by my determination to ensure the financial security of the CPSO, and the safety of the residents of Concordia Parish.”
He said the latest report includes information on his department’s efforts to be more involved in the community and in developing outreach services.
“I was elected sheriff, but I can’t do the job alone,” Hedrick said, adding that he must rely on dependable employees to operate the sheriff’s office. He said CPSO employees were “second to none.”
Hedrick said he worked for former Sheriff Randy Maxwell for 22 years and for his father, Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick, for eight years. He said both men had different styles but that he learned a lot from both.
Concerning finances, Hedrick said CPSO had gained $2,368,804.52 for fiscal year 2021.
“We are being fiscally responsible, and we don’t spend money frivolously,” he said. “We also are not a good ole boy sheriff’s office. We’re here to serve the public. We take complaints seriously, and we respect our citizens. We are here to help. I was taught that by my Dad.”
Technology upgrades included the 911eye, an emergency streaming service that allows first responders to receive live on-scene video and photos providing insight which help them to assess the scenario and, with caller’s location visible, to better select the appropriate response to the incident.
Hedrick said the CPSO purchased 20 new APX 4000 Portable radios through Representative C. Travis Johnson, and news AXON TASER 7, the most effective e taser available.
Concordia Bank, Oil Field Instrumentation, United Mississippi Bank and other locate partners made donations to help with the funding and purchase of the tasers.
The reports also acknowledges the first ever Memorandum of Understanding between the CPSO and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The MOU allows both offices to engage in joint investigations or supplements manpower during specific operations.
During this Christmas season, Hedrick said “he was proud to have partnered with local businesses to provide 167 brand new bikes” to children in the parish who registered.
Every child in need who wanted a new bike got one, Hedrick said.
“I am aware that I am elected by the people, therefore, myself and my employees strive to serve the people of the parish every day,” Hedrick added. “I sincerely appreciate the support of the people of Concordia Parish and I will continue to protect all citizens as well as their property.”
