CPA Jared Heim of Eide Bailly LLC gave Trinity Medical Board members a glowing 2023 audit report at Tuesday’s monthly meeting at Trinity Medical.
“This hospital is doing great,” Heim said.
Heim had to present last year’s audit by Zoom because of COVID-19.
“The pandemic did give you an opportunity to be even closer to your community,” Heim said.
Heim was part of the feasibility study group for the new hospital in 2015 and has been presenting the audit since 2019 at Riverland Medical Center.
“This facility has come a long way from the first time time I came here,” Heim said. “You are doing a tremendous job. I can’t wait five years from now when you will be even stronger.”
Trinity Medical began operation in February of 2021.
Total current assets for 2021-22 were $20,149,276.
For the 2020-21 yearly audit, which goes from September to October, Trinity Medical showed assets totaling $75,351,341.
The only concern was the same as has been since Riverland years ago — segregation of duties and assistance with preparation of financial statements.
“But I list that for 95 percent of critical access Hospitals,” Heim said. “Hospitals are facing different challenges. The high performance hospitals will continue being high performance, while the low performance hospitals will continue being low performance.”
Meanwhile, Louisiana approved Trinity to begin using its new MRI machine, said Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith.
“We can start scanning patients Monday,” Smith reported. “We are super excited about this. We’re trying to do more and more to keep our community from having to go out of town for certain services.”
Anyone wishing to make an appointment for an MRI can call 318-757-6551, extension 312.
Smith also said beginning Monday, staff and visitors are no longer required to be screened when visiting.
For January 2023, Trinity Medical showed net revenue of $2,287,884, operating expenses of $1,924,860, income before depreciation and interest of $363,024, deprecation and interest expense of $320,988 for a net income of $42,036, according to the hospitals financials.
Medical staff appointments were approved for Dr. Nicholas Kramer as radiologist, D. Darryl Aguilar as a general surgeon, Dr. Daniel Oas as orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Darrin Jackson as an ER physician and nurse practitioner Angela Calcote as an ER nurse practitioner.
