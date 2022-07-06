Vidalia Junior High teachers will receive more stipend money after the school was vandalized on June 25, causing more than $200,000 worth of damage, according to Concordia Parish schools Superintendent Toyua Watson.
“We are making sure that teachers have all they need at the start of school,” said Watson.
Concordia Parish schools begin classes August 4.
“We were actually in the process of replacing some of the technology because it was becoming outdated,” Watson said. “This just has expedited that.”
Three juveniles and their parents were issued July court summons in connection to the vandalism
According to Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill, three juveniles vandalized the junior high on two different occasions during the day on June 26. A school worker discovered the damage and through the building’s video surveillance, the juveniles were soon identified.
During an emergency School Board meeting two days after the vandalism, School Board members developed a list of numerous items damaged during the break-in. Some items listed were computers, projectors, printers, smart boards and cameras. The list is likely to grow as items come in from teachers.
A group of volunteers along with teachers and school personnel converged on Vidalia Junior High School soon after the incident to begin cleanup efforts.
Those helping in the cleanup efforts said the vandals “purposely poured water” into ChromeBook carts that were filled with computers. Early estimates were 120 ChromeBooks had water damage.
Teachers and volunteers also found broken classroom TVs, destroyed desktop computer monitors, smashed printers, ruined white boards and overhead projectors.
Volunteers and teachers on site said damaged IT equipment will eventually need replacing.
“We appreciate the community helping out,” Watson said.
Lillian Franklin, Concordia Parish’s director of federal programs, wanted to investigate further if the School Board could give Title I funds to a single school instead of a districtwide disbursement.
“From a federal program standpoint, when you speak of replacing all the damage and used technology, there is federal guidance that I have to do some investigation on as to how the district Title I funds can replace any of those items due to compliance,” Franklin said. “It may not be a quick turnaround until I get some directions from the state department. I want to get specifics from the federal programs director as to is there an emergency declaration that drives what we can or can’t do for that individual school.”
Title I is a federal funding stream supplementing how much money each state allocates for schools. According to the U.S Department of Education, Title I was created “to ensure economically disadvantaged children receive a fair, equitable, and high-quality education, by helping to close academic achievement gaps.”
Title I funds should directly support activities that support student achievement, support staff professional development, and/or increase the participation of parents in school activities or assist parents to support student achievement, according to louisianabelieves.com.
