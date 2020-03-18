As of March 17, there are no reported cases of the COVID-19 virus in Concordia Parish or any surrounding parishes including Tensas Parish, Catahoula and Avoyelles, according to the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness
Gov. John Bel Edwards took additional significant measures on March 17 to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, further limiting the size of gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing casinos, bars and movie theaters and limiting restaurants to delivery, take out and drive-through orders only.
These changes are effective statewide as March 17, 2020. Operations may be able to resume on April 13, 2020, however, the situation will be re-evaluated seven days prior.
Tim Vanier, Director of the Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness is working alongside mayors and law enforcement in the parish to make sure that the community, residents, and business owners of the Parish are being vigilant to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Vanier is asking that the public stay aware of the latest updates from the Louisiana Department of Health in an effort to minimize false information that may be circulating on social media.
Louisiana 211 is partnering with the Louisiana Department of Health to ensure citizens have access to the most current information available for Coronavirus (COVIDー19).
The Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness in cooperation with all (AHJ) Authorities Having Jurisdiction in Concordia Parish will be enforcing the Governor’s public health emergency proclamation to include the following:
-- Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people in a single place where individuals are in close proximity to one another.
-- Casinos, video poker establishments, bowling allies, fitness centers, gyms and bars will be closed.
-- Restaurants will be closed to patrons eating on site. Take-out, drive-through and delivery orders are allowed.
-- Hotel restaurants may provide room service only.
-- Movie theaters will be closed.
-- Curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
