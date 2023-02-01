Leo Honeycutt was with Edwin Edwards when he died which seemed appropriate for the man who won a Louisiana Literary Award for his book about the former Louisiana governor.
“Edwin Edwards was a pragmatic person and thought he had just come to the end and it was time to go home,” said Honeycutt who called the July 12, 2021 passing of Edwards peaceful. “And, that is what he did.”
Honeycutt is an award-winning journalist and author of five biographies including Edwin Edwards Governor of Louisiana. He spoke to a group that gathered together at Vidalia’s library Jan. 26 and reflected on his experiences with Edwards and life in general. The always-engaging Honeycutt bounced between serious and humorous topics.
While writing the book, Honeycutt acknowledged it took time to whittle away the “character” of Edwards and get to the man that was Edwards.
“It was a lot of fun writing the book, but it took nearly year to begin to chip away the veneer of Edwin Edwards because he was the governor for so long that he was a character,” Honeycutt said. “He was playing a role, and he was so used to answering questions with 20-second sound bites that at the end of the year I wrote him a letter at Christmas and said ‘I’m writing a book not a pamphlet.’”
After the first year, Edwards began to open up and warm up. The two covered a lot of subjects and policies that shaped Louisiana. According to Honeycutt, there were items that did not “quite work out” that Edwards desired.
“All the programs he legislated for and fought for, all the things to lift people out of poverty, all the things he tried to do to help minorities, all the things he tried to right the wrong, and tried to include everybody didn’t fail but didn’t succeed,” Honeycutt said. “He felt like there was a whole lot of effort but at the end, the programs did not flesh out the way they should.”
Honeycutt started covering the Louisiana Legislature in the late 1970’s during Edwards’ second term. He called the experience “worse than watching sausage being made.” But according to the author, Edwards was a master at working on both sides of the aisle, and the former governor attempted to solve Louisiana’s problems.
“He didn’t know what the answer was but at least he gave it much more of a college try than I did and most people I know did,” Honeycutt said. “Because he could work legislatively and he knew what personalities were and he knew how to mesh groups that had varied opinions. He was successful in a lot of legislation.”
Honeycutt also spoke in length of Edwards’ trial. Edwards was found guilty on May 9, 2000 of extorting nearly $3 million from companies that applied for casino licenses during his last term in office. He was convicted on 17 counts of racketeering, mail and wire fraud, conspiracy and money-laundering. Edwards was sentenced to 10 years in prison and served eight, followed by six months in home detention and three years of probation.
During his lecture, Honeycutt was critical of many of the judges and the way the trial was conducted.
With Edwards, there were always rumors of corruption, but with his quick wit and loyal following the blather would die down.
Edwards had “thick skin” and how the media portrayed him “didn’t bother him,” but according to Honeycutt, Edwards’children were permanently scarred.
“That’s why good people don’t run,” Honeycutt said. “It is vicious, and this next race in Louisiana is going to set a new standard for viciousness. It’s not going to be pretty. Their families are going to take it on the chin, and they will live with it forever.”
According to Honeycutt, as Edwards aged he started reflecting on his life and the condition of America.
“He got more introspective as time went on and he was sad in a way because the country for all the rights we tried to do and all the wrongs we did try to right — it didn’t add up to success,” Honeycutt said.
Like Edwards, during Honeycutt’s speech he became introspective and gave advice to turn cellphones and social media off, to learn about history and use the local library. He said history contained answers and that can be found in books. He compared America to ancient empires like Rome and Egypt and credited their fall to “complete loss of civic duty,” lack of restraint and work.
“The American I grew up in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, you were on your own and you had to pull your own weight,” Honeycutt said. “You weren’t going to wait for the government to pay for your bills. You weren’t going to wait for the government to get you out of hurricane debt.”
To right the wrong in America, Honeycutt gave a few suggestions.
“We can decide in this moment to save ourselves,” Honeycutt said. “The way we do this is with kindness and civility, the return of education and work, and return to unity. Other option is this: We can just simply keep driving along and go right over the cliff.”
With staying off social media, Honeycutt explained, “you don’t know who is giving you the information and you have no way to verify it.”
He was also critical of modern-day Louisiana politicians.
“You can argue politics all you want, liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat, but at the end of the day you can’t argue results,” Honeycutt said. “Louisiana is on the rock bottom by every metric there is.”
Throughout his speech, Honeycutt gave many gems of advice which he credited Edwards teaching him. One particular gem was to remember the ones whose lives intersect your own.
“Just let yourself breath for a second and remember who you are, where you are and where you came from because all of that is going to determine where you are going to,” Honeycutt said. “This trip is a lot more than just going to the graveyard. This trip is a journey in which we all know each other and our lives intersect, and that’s what makes a difference.”
