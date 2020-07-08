Concrete was poured this week at the main entrance of the new 61,000 square foot Trinity Medical Center on Hwy. 425 near Ferriday, with expectations of patients and guests using that entrance in approximately six months if there are no delays.
"They have done a fantastic job moving this project," Riverland Administrator Sam Ellard said of general contractor Milton J. Womack of Baton Rouge. "It's an impressive facility and our staff is very excited to get in there."
The completion date for the building is the last of September, Ellard said.
"We have to make sure we have got all our T's crossed and I's dotted as far as contracts and licensing," Ellard said. "Then we have to move everything in there."
The $36 million project was slowed a bit by the coronavirus as construction workers had to be cut back at one time. Currently there are approximately 100 workers busily completing the inside and outside of the hospital.
All furniture and medical equipment in the hospital will be new.
The iconic telephone booth at Riverland will be moved into a cubicle by the main waiting room that will serve as a phone charging station.
Trinity Medical Center Marketing Director Brandy Spears led a walk-through of the new hospital which will consist of 23 patient rooms, two observations rooms, offices, two intensive care units, waiting room, cafeteria, surgical rooms, emergency room (eight in all with two trauma), entrances, Intensive Outpatient Program rooms and labs.
Flooring and millwork are ongoing in both the hospital and the medical office building and will continue through the next three weeks.
Exterior storefront doors are also being installed. Overhead electrical and mechanical work is ongoing in the hospital side of the project.
Plumbing and electrical trim continues in the medical office building.
The wall and overhead rough is installed, while sheetrock, tape, float and prime are ongoing in the two patient room additions.
Electrical trim and tape, float and prime are ongoing in the mechanical building through July 10.
The east end drive way was formed and poured last week.
The spacious medical office building located on the right side of the hospital features several rooms for different services.
The project is funded by the USDA, New Market Tax Credits, State of Louisiana Capital Outlay & Local Bank financing.
