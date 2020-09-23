With a completion date in sight, hospital officials this week advised the changes that will be made once Riverland Medical Center moves into its new facility at 6569 Highway 84 and becomes Trinity Medical.
"It's been very tedious," said Riverland Administrator Sam Ellard, adding contractors are finishing up their punch list. "Construction, licensing and forms are monumental tasks among themselves. Then when you get into deliveries, moving and installing equipment you run into other hurdles.
“The timing is so deliberate, and you have to have everything lined up just right. Then you have the state inspection and have to go step by step, which takes a long time. Fortunately, we have a real good team here working through each step."
One thing that won't change is the phone number, which will remain 318-757-6551. Phone extensions will change.
Trinity Medical’s new website and Facebook page will be launched in November.
Furniture, art work and signage installation will begin in October.
Trinity Medical will have 23 in-patient beds including two ICU rooms and 10 emergency room beds including two trauma rooms. Imaging, infusion, in-patient therapy, laboratory, pharmacy, respiratory and surgery will all be located in the main hospital.
The Medical Office Building will consist of administrative offices, medical records, Trinity Medical Clinic, outpatient rehab and wound care.
The Bridge at Riverland will be re-named Trinity Medical Behavioral Health and will be relocated to the new campus, in a new building, behind the medical office building.
Comprehensive Rehab will be re-named Trinity Medical Outpatient Rehab and will be relocated to the new campus inside the medical office building.
Riverland Wound Clinic will be renamed Trinity Medical Wound Clinic and will be relocated to the medical office Building.
Riverland Ferriday Clinic will remain at 204 Serio Blvd in Ferriday and will be renamed Trinity Medical Ferriday Clinic. The phone numbers will not change.
Living Well Family Clinic will remain at 1643 Carter Street in Vidalia and will be re-named Trinity Medical Vidalia Clinic. The phone numbers will not change.
Both Riverland Medical Center and Trinity Medical’s hospital and emergency rooms will be in operation on the day of the move. Additional information regarding the move date and instructions for the public will be forthcoming.
