A ribbon cutting will be held December 1 for Trinity Medical Center, Riverland Medical Center Administrator Sam Ellard this week.
Ellard said state surveys should be completed by mid-December with plans to move into the new facility by mid-January.
"We are very excited," Ellard said. "It is a beautiful facility."
Riverland Chief Financial Officer Spencer Holder said Tuesday at the monthly meeting of the board of directors that Riverland has a net revenue of $4,390,186 for September, while total expenses were $3,241,818.
The board also approved for emergency room courtesy were doctors Asuquo Esuabana, Joseph Griggs, Len Congtang, Mahlo Poche Jr., William T. Freeman, James Taylor Jr., Carl Musgrove II, William Fletcher Jr., Lambert Laperouse and Taylor Sanders.
The board additionally approved hospitalization contracts, physician collaborator contract, EKG Interpretation contract and nurse practitioners contracts.
