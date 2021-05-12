A Ferriday couple along with District Attorney Brad Burget voiced their opposition last week to House Bill 254 that includes a provision to repeal a law requiring that a judge determine whether a convicted juvenile killer is eligible for parole after 25 years.
Dennis and Judy Whittington, whose 16-year-old son Matthew was murdered in 2007 by 15-year-old Conner Wood, appeared before the House’s Criminal Justice Committee on May 5 in opposition to the bill, authored by District 89 Rep. Richard Nelson.
After hearing testimony from victim families, Nelson (R-Mandeville), moved that his bill be deferred.
The bill included a provision to allow the Board of Pardons, not a judge, determine whether a convicted juvenile killer should be released after 25 years.
“I want a hearing” for a judge to make the determination, Burget said.
Proponents of the bill say they want to leave hope for rehabilitation for juveniles who killed, and called witnesses who said they were rehabilitated while in prison.
In Concordia Parish in 2008, Wood was sentenced to three consecutive life terms without the benefit of parole on three second-degree murder charges.
Since that sentence, rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court and action by the Louisiana Legislature called for a second look at the sentences for some of those juvenile lifers convicted in the past.
Following guidelines set by the Legislature in 2017, Burget -- who as assistant district attorney prosecuted Wood -- filed notice that he intended to seek a hearing in which he would once again seek a life sentence for Wood without the possibility of parole.
Once the hearing is held,
A hearing on the matter has not yet been held, Burget said, because defense attorneys have filed motions to postpone.
Burget said he would submit evidence to show that Wood was the “worst of the worst” and unredeemable and should not be eligible for parole. Without this action, Wood, like other juvenile lifers, would be parole eligible after serving 25 years of the sentence and if they meet other criteria set up by the Louisiana Legislature.
Wood’s mother, Geraldine (Jeri) Trevillion Wood, 40, and his father, John David Wood, 42, were murdered in their bed sometime after 2 a.m. on March 14, 2007.
Burget said during the 2008 trial that Conner Wood used three guns -- a 9-millimeter pistol, a semi-automatic 32-caliber pistol, and a 22-caliber rifle -- during the course of these murders, which likely took less than five minutes to commit.
Wood fired more than two-dozen shots and hit his targets 19 times. His mother and father were each hit five times and Whittington, who was shot with two different weapons, was hit nine times. Police found 24 casings -- 13 from the 9-millimeter, nine from the .32 handgun, and two from the .22 rifle.
Burget testified before the committee last week that he had gone to the crime scene the night of the murder and had helped carry the bodies of the victims out of the home.
Originally, Wood told investigators that he shot an intruder who had killed his parents, but later confessed that he had killed all three.
Burget said that Wood had forced Whittington by gunpoint or coercion to come to the Wood home to frame him as the culprit in the murder of his parents. The DA said Whittington was shot five times in the back and three times in the back of the head.
“This was not a black child or a child that was poor,” Burget said of Wood. He was a “child of privilege.” He lived in “a nice home.” There was “no reason” for Wood “to do this.”
He said Wood is, by definition, a serial killer.
Burget said current law allows the DA to file a petition to determine whether Wood is “the worst of the worst” after he serves 25 years in prison.
“I want to present that to a court, not a parole board,” Burget repeated.
Judy Whittington testified that she and her husband, Dennis, have been married for 39 years and were parents of two sons, Daniel and “our beloved Matthew.” She said Matthew had turned 16 just a few days before he was killed.
Whittington said the “horror and grief thrust upon our family and whole community has been beyond any that words can describe.”
She said she was horrified when she saw photos of the victims “shot all to pieces.”
Judy Whittington called Conner Wood “the scum of the earth” and said he had “no right to kill” anyone, adding that he should spend the rest of his life working at hard labor at Angola and should be buried there.
Another witness, Nathan Albritton of Natchitoches Parish, recounted how Jason Pilcher, age 15 in 1993, and Pilcher’s 15-year-old girlfriend murdered Albritton’s wife and son. The teens had run away from their homes in Shreveport, wrecked their car, walked to the Albritton home and asked Mrs. Albritton to use her phone and for a drink of water.
After the couple was given assistance, Pilcher shot and killed Mrs. Albritton and chased her 11-year-old son and killed him. The Albritton’s teenage daughter was pursued but escaped.
Albritton said he understood what the committee was trying to do for killers, but said he had not heard them say anything about what they were going to do for his family.
“What can you do my 11-year-old son?” he asked.
After a brief period of silence, Albritton said, “I don’t hear an answer.”
He thanked the committee and went back to his seat.
Ashleigh Fletcher testified about the day in 2010 that her brother, 15-year-old Dalton, shot both of their parents and then threatened her life.
Fletcher testified that she watched in horror as her brother shot their father twice, describing how the brain matter scattered across the floor. Then she heard her mother scream, “No, Dalton, please don’t,” before he shot their mother in the back of the head.
Ashleigh said her brother then tortured and tormented her for nine hours before he went to school the next day, leaving her behind. She immediately reported the shooting and her brother was arrested at school.
“It’s been 11 years and I could still hear the sound of my mother’s alarm clock going off and she doesn’t answer,” Ashleigh said of the morning after the killings. “I can smell the gunpowder.”
She said it was the longest night of her life and that she has spent years in therapy.
“I live with the knowledge that my brother still has plans to kill me,” she said. If he is released, she told the committee, “then y’all have signed my death sentence.”
Rep. Nelson, before asking that the bill voluntarily be deferred, thanked those who testified.
“My heart breaks for you,” he said.
