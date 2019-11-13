Early voting was brisk in Concordia Parish last week as voters prepare to elect a new clerk of court and help elect a new state representative for District 21 during the general election on Saturday.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber said the voter turnout should be about 50 percent or slightly more.
Early votes totaled 2,242 as of Monday. While in-person early voting has ended, more mail ballots will be counted through Friday, according to the Registrar of Voters office.
The in-person early voting period for the general election ended Nov. 9, but the total early vote count (in-person and mail ballot) already exceeds the 2,224 counted during the primary in October.
Of the 2,242 early votes cast through Monday for the upcoming Saturday election, in-person votes totaled 2,141 and mail votes amounted to 101. According to the registrar’s office, 1,590 were cast by white voters, 634 cast by black voters and 18 counted as “other.”
According to Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, there are 175 candidate races and 123 propositions on ballots across the state.
Tax Assessor Jerry Clark was unopposed for his third term, while Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick, Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber and Coroner Jim Graves did not seek re-election.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Hedrick, son of Kenneth Hedrick, was elected sheriff during the primary, while Dr. Dennis LaRavia is the new coroner.
In statewide elections, incumbent John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, faces Eddie Rispone, a Republican, for the governor’s post, while in the secretary of state’s race, incumbent Kyle Ardoin, a Republican, faces Gwen Collins-Greenup, a Democrat.
Andy Anders and Phillip Webber are facing off in a runoff for clerk after a third candidate, Pascha Cater Brown, finished third during the primary.
Anders was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2006 and is now completing his final term in the position. Relying on his business background and experience to operate the Clerk of Court’s office, Anders said upgrading technology was important to the future and that he would work with grant writers for funding.
Phillip Webber, son of the retiring Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber, is a 21-year employee of the sheriff’s office and is chief investigator. Since childhood his dream has been to serve as clerk, he said, noting that the clerk’s office is funded solely on the revenue it produces. Webber said he would continue improving technology at the office.
In the race for District 21 State Representative, Travis Johnson and Glen Glothin emerged from a four-candidate field to make the runoff. Jane Netterville of Tensas Parish and Clint Vegas of Concordia Parish were eliminated during the primary.
Johnson said he believes “in protecting our 2nd Amendment rights, supporting teachers’ pay raises, supporting our contractors, sustaining stronger infrastructure, and propelling agricultural business.” He said he would work with local mayors, support schools and help local businesses grow.
McGlothin, a lifelong resident of Concordia Parish, said he understands “the needs and struggles that should be addressed in our rural area.” A former mayor of Ferriday, McGlothin has served on numerous boards and commissions. He is a combat veteran of Vietnam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.