KING CHARLES is being treated being treated for multiple serious ailments, including heavy flea infestation, infections to both ears and whip and hookworms. HSLA hopes to form a humane society in Concordia Parish in the near future. (Submitted photo)
The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) has hopes of forming a group in Concordia Parish after helping to treat King Charles.
Because of the help of HSLA and Vidalia police deputies, the bulldog mix will be treated more like royalty in the near future.
King Charles was taken from its Vidalia owner, Rhonda Guillot, by Vidalia police officers after deputies discovered the canine at its former Azalea Street residence chained up, wounded on both ears and malnourished.
After interviewing neighbors, further examining the dog, officers charged Guillot, 64, with one count of cruelty to animals. She was booked with a bond of $290.
Officers brought the dog to a local veterinarian where he was treated for multiple serious ailments, including heavy flea infestation, infections to both ears and hookworms. A radiograph also showed the presence of a large tumor in the dog's chest area.
Hearing about the dog's plight, HSLA agreed to raise funds to pay for the dog's care. They named the dog King Charles, although the group freely admits he was not treated royally as his title would suggest.
To help deter future animal cruelty, HSLA hopes to form a humane society in Concordia Parish in the near future. If you are interested, please contact the Humane Society of Louisiana at info@humanela.org.
HSLA is raising funds online and estimates that the dog’s entire medical care will exceed $1,500. Those willing to donate can send checks or money orders to HSLA, P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174, or donate online through its website at https://humanela.org/donate/
All donations are tax-deductible.
"We are grateful to witnesses who reported this to the Vidalia Police Department and for their quick and decisive response. We also thank Chief Joey Merrill for his support and for taking a special interest in this matter," HSLA Executive Director Jeff Dorson said. “If they had waited any longer, KC would have suffered longer and may not have made it.”
