After two straight years of a Memorial Day March with restrictions because of COVID-19, the 156th annual march returned to normal with hundreds of walkers making the 3.8 mile march from Magnolia Street in Vidalia to the Natchez National Cemetery Monday morning.
The Memorial Day March, originally known as “The 30th of March,” had a special guest in Kathy Bower, the National Women’s Relief Corps secretary, who filmed the event from the Woman’s Relief Corps float.
“We’re planning on making a short film to use as a fund-raiser,” Bower said.
Bower learned of the march in Vidalia from Jaycintha Riley-Galloway of the Vidalia Woman’s Relief Corps, who was a grand marshal for the parade along with Nathaniel Williams of the American Legion and Barney Schoby Jr., of Natchez.
The Woman’s Relief Crops is the oldest national women's patriotic organization in America.
Bower said the Vidalia Woman’s Relief Corps is one of the oldest WRC organizations to hold their meetings in the same facility built by the Grand Army of the Republic.
That building, which was moved when the town was moved because of flooding, is at 604 Magnolia St., in Vidalia, and has a GAR plaque near the house.
Bower said the reason the annual parade starts on Magnolia Street is because black and white soldiers were killed in a skirmish at that spot, and the black soldiers were buried at a nearby cemetery off the levee in north Vidalia.
“There were a lot of skirmishes in Vidalia and Natchez during the war,” Bower said.
Bower said the national president of the WRC was wanting to attend the march because it was actually held on March 30, which was the original date. But the president was obligated to attend a ceremony in Arlington.
The WRC was started by nurses after the Civil War in Springfield, Il. It was chartered July 25 and July 26, 1883 as auxiliary to the Grand Army of the Republic, Inc. Bower resides in Murphysboro, Il.
“During the Civil War, women helped the war effort as nurses, and at least 2,000 women disguised themselves to fight in the war,” Bower said. “We’re finding this out through records and letters. A lot of the deaths were not recorded. One of the things our organization has begun to do is find and develop a concise database to give researchers all the information they can use.”
The WRC’s primary goal is to provide perpetually, curation and preservation of research, documents and records that pertain to the GAR, as well the WRC. It also strives to perpetuate the memory of those who sacrificed much and sometimes all in the American Civil War. The organization also believes a basic tenet is to provide assistance to veterans of all wars and extend needed aid to the widow(er)s and orphans of those that gave their life for freedom.
“A lot of people do not realize some of the history from the Civil War in Vidalia and Natchez,” Bower said. “It’s really fascinating.”
