Feral pigs remain a major problem in Louisiana. Although in Concordia Parish their numbers are down, hunters warn that could change.
The swine, which ruin precious crops and ravage hunting grounds, have invaded all 64 parishes and major Louisiana metropolises. Jim LaCour, state wildlife veterinarian for Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), gave the dismal report at the monthly commissioners meeting on Feb. 2.
LaCour estimated the pig population numbered 600,000 to 1.2 million. With sows birthing two litters a year and each litter averaging six piglets, the numbers will continue to grow exponentially.
But, there are a group of hunters and trappers who are willing to tackle the monumental task of deterring the tidal wave of pigs.
“We are finding there are groups of hunters that have very good equipment,” LaCour said. “They have night shooting equipment and semi-automatic rifles. There are a number of these folks out there that are getting permission and working with farmers, and they are killing 1,000 pigs each year. They are becoming very efficient at killing these pigs.”
In Concordia Parish, Jody Green and Jeff Goeggle said the hog population was declining but expected it to a rise if hunting the swine declines.
“We were seeing groups of 30 or 40 hogs (in the beginning),” Green said. “It got down to 10 in the group and that was a big group. There were people that weren’t able to plant or had to plant two or three times”
Goeggle, like Green, seemed to think pig numbers were down in Concordia Parish, but their numbers were “still bad though.”
“The numbers are going to get worse,” said Goeggle, who annually used to kill some 500 pigs.
In north Louisiana, Peyton McKinnie and a group of men started trapping swine two years ago using a cellular-controlled system. Hogs are intelligent and quickly learn to be trap weary when only one or two hogs from a sounder or group are caught at a time.
With the technology McKinnie uses and a cellular-game camera, he controls how many hogs are caught and when the trap is activated.
Cellular-activated traps, using cellular-game cameras, add a new mix to hog trapping. With the addition of long-range antennas, traps can be set up even in some of the most remote locations and activated via phone call.
“More and more people were coming to us saying they couldn’t hunt because of the hogs,” explained McKinnie who traps in and around Marion.
In two years, McKinnie has caught approximately 1,100 in Marion’s zip code. Additionally, he said people with hog dogs average catch was 100 hogs.
“What I have learned is those big boars with those big teeth don’t like to go inside the trap,” McKinnie said. “So, when we trap a sounder, I let Eric McPherson go and try to get the boar (with the dogs).”
Like many areas of Louisiana, Concordia Parish row crops provide much of the economic driving force. When feral pigs migrate to an area, they ravage the farmland, digging or rooting up much of the farmer’s crop.
According to a 2015 LSU AgCenter survey, estimated damage from hogs were $75 million annually in Louisiana for row crop agriculture.
“That is a very significant impact for our state,” LaCour said.
Along with the rich agricultural soil, Louisiana is known as Sportsman’s Paradise, a title that is being threatened by feral swine.
“We got so many more hogs than we did have,” said Commissioner Joe McPherson. “I’m seeing a drop in deer weight as a result in hogs eating the acorns.”
LaCour seconded McPherson’s comment.
“They definitely affect all the other species in the woods,” LaCour said.
Feral pigs often eat much of the acorns and other food sources found in woods that deer eat. According to McKinnie, since hogs have moved in, he went from seeing 15 to 20 deer to seeing five all year. McKinnie, an avid deer hunter, is also owner of Tiger Bend Outdoors.
Meanwhile, state officials have used federal help in the fight against feral pigs. In the last Farm Bill, $20 million was set aside for the La-NRCS Feral Swine Eradication & Control pilot project. USDA received $10 million and National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) received $10 million.
The two groups work together in specific areas of Louisiana in “intensive control measures” to see if it is possible to significantly reduce the feral hog numbers.
“They have seen a significant reduction in the southwestern part of the state,” LaCour said. “In Calcusiea and Cameron parishes, they actually were able to reduce alligator nest depredation significantly.”
They have had a “good impact” in Madison, Tensas and Concordia parishes, according to LaCour.
Additionally, LDWF officials have looked into the use of toxins, but due to expanded regulations the toxins could take up to three years before the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approves them for use.
During the meeting, LaCour was asked about LDWF officials putting a bounty on feral pigs similar to nutria.
LaCour answered there was no domestic counterpart to nutria. Georgia at one time had a pig bounty program, but some people started abusing the program by going to butcher shops and getting domestic pig tails. Hunters would receive $40 a feral pig tail in the Georgia program.
According to McKinnie, that could be solved by requiring hunters to provide the feral pig tail along with a before and after picture or video of the hog.
McKinnie also offers several other suggests LDWF could do to curb the feral pig population.
LDWF could be more lenient on WMAs for hog dogs, and work with companies that owned land to get permits to trap hogs and advertise the hunting of feral pigs as more of a sport. Also, he suggested giving grants for corn and feed for hog trappers or tax breaks with the state for expensive equipment to trap hogs.
“Hog trapping is like playing a video game,” said McKinnie, who gives pig meat to needy families. “It is actually fun.”
LDWF could also have a hog derby or contest sponsored by the state, McKinnie suggested. Or hog trappers could partner with LDWF to put on seminars on how to effectively trap hogs
Whatever LDWF officials decide to do, everyone agrees something must be done soon.
“You have got to catch 70 percent of the population we have now to control them,” McKinnie said. “That is what we are trying to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.