A Washington, Miss., company was the apparent low bidder for the installation of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) at five school gyms.
Bids were opened during the Concordia Parish School Board’s regular meeting on April 9. The meeting was held online through Zoom, a communications platform for video and audio conferencing.
The HVAC work is scheduled at Ferriday High, Ferriday Upper, Vidalia High, Vidalia Junior High and Vidalia Lower.
Base bids were as follows:
Thorpe Sheet Metal, Washington, Miss., $495,000.
Southern Air of Louisiana, Ball, $529,500.
ACA Mechanical/Industrial, Alexandria, $607,000.
Dove Group LLC, Gonzales, $638,000.
In other business, the board approved the following personnel matters:
Leaves:
Morgan Lipsey, teacher, Monterey High School, maternity leave upon exhaustion of accumulated sick leave, effective March 12, 2020 through May 8, 2020.
Hannah Duff, teacher, Vidalia Upper Elementary School, maternity leave/extended medical leave for maternity upon exhaustion of accumulated sick leave, effective January 27, 2020 through March 27, 2020.
Resignation:
Christopher Ables, carpenter, Central Office Maintenance, Central Administration, effective March 18, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.