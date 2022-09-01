Vidalia is getting closer to seeing a return on its Sidney A. Murray Jr. Hydroelectric Station investment.
Town Council members attended two public hearings on Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 to hear suggestions on hydroelectric-funded projects from Mayor Buz Craft and residents.
Craft will now meet with Town Council members one-on-one to discuss projects listed in the public hearings and formulate a list. The project list will possibly be voted on in the next regular Town Council meeting scheduled for Sept. 13. Regular meetings are scheduled on the second Tuesday of each month.
According to Vidalia’s Ordinance 588, Town Council members “shall approve the expenditures of surplus revenues for projects deemed to be in the best public interest.”
Possible projects run from finishing Polk Park, improving drainage to upgrading Vidalia High School’s football field to paying off municipal debt.
Polk Park seemed high by Craft’s and Town Council member’s list for funded projects.
If passed, the park will expand throughout the current sports complex. The park will feature a multi-use trail around the current baseball, softball and soccer fields. The lighted trail will be large enough for walkers and bikers and feature exercise stations.
A water feature will be located at the park along with a splash pad and large playgrounds with features for everyone. Three pavilions will be built throughout the park, including one located near the community garden that doubles as a farmer’s market.
There will be a pavilion near the splash pad and also one serving as a centerpiece located near the tennis courts.
One tennis court will also be converted into a pickle ball court. Pickle ball is a racket/paddle sport that was created by combining elements of several other racket sports. Two or four players use solid paddles to hit a perforated hollow polymer ball over a net. The ball is much like a Wiffle ball, with 26 to 40 round holes.
Park creators are looking into a skate park and nine-hole frisbee course.
The park will also feature new bathrooms.
Another popular item on the prospective list would be to payoff municipal debt. Vidalia’s municipal debt is the substation balance, municipal complex debt and fire truck.
“The town could save $500,000 a year in interest if we pay off our municipal debt,” Craft told Town Council members in the Aug. 15 public hearing.
Craft and some Town Council members are also eyeing upgrading Vidalia High School’s football field with turf. Vidalia would give $500,000 to Concordia Parish School Board for the turf project.
Additionally, Council On Aging and Masonic Lodge’s building was mentioned for a possible refurbishment.
Other projects voiced during the two public hearings, included drainage upgrades, soccer field upgrades, summer youth program, additional sidewalks, insurance for the Memorial Day parade and various town adornments.
According to Craft, money spent on projects will not affect Vidalia’s annual energy rebates. This year residents can expect 50 percent of whatever their electricity bill was. Rebate checks will be mailed in November.
