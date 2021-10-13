The Town of Vidalia Board of Aldermen approved three projects to be financed with hydroelectric royalties during their regular meeting Tuesday night.
All three projects were bought up by Aldermen Joe Betts.
Aldermen agreed to add $500,000 in hydro money for street work, which already had $500,000 available.
Additionally, Betts’ motion to allocate $300,000 for security cameras and a motion to pledge $300,000 more for playgrounds were also approved.
Aldermen also approved an assignment of a lease between Town Oaks Holding, LLC and the Town of Vidalia and Vidalia Riverfront Development.
Dr. John White of River Park Medical Center said the company planned to sell the building on the riverfront to a medical real estate group. He said he could not disclose the name of the company.
He said the medical center will continue to operate as is with the same doctors and tenants.
White said the medical center has been in operation for 17 years and he thanked the town for protecting the building from 2011 floodwaters.
“We will never forget that,” he said.
Aldermen approved the assignment on a 3-2 vote.
Aldermen Rosa Demby, Robert Gardner and Tommy Probst voted to approve the request, but Jon Betts and Brent Smith voted against, noting that they were supportive but preferred a legal review of the request first.
In other action, the town:
Approved lease with American Cruise Line Docking. The cruise line plans to develop a docking port on the riverfront for the company’s Mississippi River cruise ships.
Approved an occupational license for Just-Kuts, barbershop, (James Kennedy and Janice Kennedy), 501 ½ South Spruce St.
