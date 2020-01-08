Incumbent mayors and former mayors as well as aldermen began qualifying for municipal positions in Concordia Parish this morning
Former Mayor Hyram Copeland has qualified in Vidalia and former Mayor Gene Allen has qualified in Ferriday, while former Clayton Mayor Rydell Turner has qualified for the mayor’s post in Ferriday
In Clayton, Mayor Josephine Washington has drawn opposition from Alderman “Lil” Wilbert Washington.
The qualifying period continues through Friday.
Elections are slated for April 4 in Clayton, Ferriday and Vidalia.As of late morning Wednesday, these were the candidates who had qualified thus far:
CLAYTON
“Lil” Wilbert Washington, mayor.
Josephine Washington (incumbent), mayor.
FERRIDAY
Gene Allen, mayor.
Rydell Turner, mayor.
Shana “Pouncey” Skipper, alderman, District A.
Ahren Williams, alderman, District B.
Elijah “Stepper” Banks, alderman, District B.
Sandra “Gail” Pryor (incumbent), District C.
Andre Keys (incumbent), alderman, District D.
Johnnie “Rip” Woodruff, alderman, District D.
Essie Green, alderman, District E.
David Turner, alderman, District E.
VIDALIA
Hyram Copeland, mayor.Joey Merrill (incumbent), police chief.
Chris Stricklin, police chief.
Rosa Irving Demby, alderman, District 1.
Jamie Walsworth, alderman, District 2.
Raymond Murray, alderman, District 2.
Jon Betts (incumbent), alderman, District 3.
Chris King, alderman, District 3.
Tommy Probst (incumbent), alderman District 3.
Brent Smith, alderman, District 3.
Additionally, the presidential election is on tap for the fall of 2020.
Also on the April 4 ballot will be elections for presidential party nominees for the Democrats and Republicans as well as for members to the state central and executive committees.
One race is also planned for the District 1 Justice of the Peace post in Ferriday to fill the vacancy created upon the resignation of Elijah Banks.
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office:
• The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is March 4.
• The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is March 14.
• Early voting is March 21-28 (except Sunday, March 22) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
• The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is March 31 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).
• The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is April 3 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
