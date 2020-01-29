Ridgecrest Mayor Veller Ray Carroll updated a small group of citizens on water plant improvement options, sewer and street happenings while listening to concerns and answering questions during a town hall meeting Thursday night.
During the meeting, Carroll went over two temporary options to improve Ridgecrest’s water conditions.
A temporary fix would be to recharge plant filters and refurbish valves while purchasing a regulation computer, Carroll said. Currently, prices are being gathered for the possible project.
“This would fix the problem for a while, but it won’t be permanent,” Carroll said. “How long would it last? No one knows.”
Second option for a temporary fix would be to borrow the money to fund an interim tie in with Ferriday’s water system, Carroll said. The project would cost approximately $130,000.
The borrowed money may not be covered in an approved USDA loan/grant, Carroll said.
Last year, Ridgecrest was approved for a USDA loan grant totaling $999,000 to fund the tie in. Of the total amount approved by the USDA, $565,000 is a loan and $434,000 is a grant.
In a related topic, water lines continue to be flushed at a cost of $1,000 per flush, Carroll said.
When asked about the $92,000 Louisiana Department of Health fine, Carroll said he had heard nothing new.
The fines originated from an on-site sanitary survey of Ridgecrest’s water supply on April 6, 2015 by a state health officer, according to Louisiana Department of Health documents.
While performing the survey, the state health officer found the average TTHMs collected from the water exceeded the maximum contaminant level during July 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2016, according to Louisiana Department of Health documents.
Additionally, a data audit was conducted for the purpose of determining non-compliance with state drinking water regulations and standards.
“The duration of non-compliance was 642 days with a max of $285 per day,” said Robert Johannessen, Louisiana Department of Health communications director in a previous Sentinel interview. “The bottom line is Ridgecrest was unable to comply with the maximum contaminate levels. Louisiana Department of Health expectations are Ridgecrest will work out a way to pay the fine and correct the situation.”
Meanwhile, a sewer pump is down at Ferriday Drive, but parts have been ordered, Carroll said. Vidalia Drive sewer lift station will soon be rebuilt with all the necessary parts.
Concerning the streets, Ridgecrest culverts continue to be cleaned out with equipment and manpower from Ferriday.
In another matter, Carroll said Ridgecrest’s public works fund contained $188,022.68. The village also has four $100,000 certificates of deposits.
Ridgecrest’s general fund has $9,375, fire department fund $8,303 and police department fund $1,957.26, Carroll said.
In the public utility funds, Ridgecrest has $24,873 in the water fund, $38,276 in sewer fund and $30,000 in cash utility fund.
Cash utility fund is money from resident deposits.
