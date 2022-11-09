The man who shook the world was memorialized in his hometown of Ferriday and put to rest in the quiet Calhoun’s Family Cemetery near Clayton.
Jerry Lee Lewis was honored Nov. 5 at Young’s Funeral Home. A kaleidoscope of people from all different walks of life packed the intimate confines of Young’s Funeral Home to honor the rock legend. Dozens stood under four tents as the rain came down early outside the funeral home.
Longtime Concordia Parish Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber, Lewis’ beloved cousin and minister, Jimmy Swaggart, and Donnie Swaggart, son of the elder Swaggart, spoke during his home-going services.
“It was a perfect ceremony for Jerry Lee,” said former Ferriday Mayor Sherrie McMahon, a cousin of Jerry Lee Lewis. “Even the weather cleared up. Everyone pitched in and pulled this off.”
The Sun Records star, Million Dollar Quartet member, Rock ’n’ Roll and Country Music Hall of Famer passed away at his home in DeSoto County, Miss., south of Memphis Oct. 28. He was 87. An initial funeral service was held Nov. 3 at Hernando Funeral Home in Hernando, Miss. In the first service, hundreds of fans, friends and musicians lined up to pay their respects for the rock ’n’ roll pioneer.
Lewis was known worldwide for attacking the piano keys with fervent passion and bringing the knowledge of rock ’n’ roll music to the masses in the 1950s. In the late 1960s through the early 1980s, his music career surged again as a country music artist.
Lewis’ body was at the front of the funeral home’s main parlor, inside a closed, red casket with a spray of red roses on top. Several funeral wreaths, including one in the form of a musical note, dotted the walls behind and around the casket as did photos of the singer, one of which showed him in a red suit hunched over and singing into a microphone.
There were times of somberness and lightheartedness at the Saturday service. As Webber and the Swaggarts spoke of Lewis, they recalled humorous stories and tales which spoke of the legend’s heart and sense of humor.
Webber remembered entering a Jonesville talent competition when Lewis was 15 years old.
“We knew we weren’t going to win the (competition) because every one we went to Jerry Lee won,” Webber said, adding. “When he started stomping on the floor and playing the piano, we knew we were going for second place.”
Donnie Swaggart told of his uncle’s benevolence.
According to the younger Swaggart, Lewis and his band were in a cafe eating breakfast when an Assembly of God pastor came in. The young pastor recognized the group and introduced himself, and Lewis invited him to sit and talk. Soon, the minister told the singer of his church’s need of a piano. That morning, Lewis gave the church enough money for a new piano.
Even as a teenager, the rock ’n’ roll legend could bring an audience to a fevered frenzy, Jimmy Swaggart recalled.
“Jerry Lee and I played several [talent shows] in Ferriday. We were playing rock 'n' roll when nobody knew what rock 'n' roll was,” Jimmy Swaggart said, chuckling. "All of a sudden the place went wild. They were throwing chairs and anything they could get their hands on. And we had to get the cops to get us out.”
Jimmy Swaggart seemed amused looking back at their early days but became somber when speaking of Lewis and himself recording the album, “The Boys From Ferriday” earlier this year.
“When he walked in the studio, I thought Lord, I don’t know if he could do it or not,’” he said. “His voice was very weak. But when he sat down at the piano…this was his last recording session. When he opened his mouth he said, ‘Jesus, hold my hand. I need thee every hour. Hear my feeble plea. Oh Lord, look down on me. As I kneel and pray, I know I will meet you there. Precious Jesus, hold my hand.”
Lewis’ widow, Judith Brown Lewis, spoke at the end of the tribute.
“He never forgot his fans," Judith Brown Lewis said. "He would talk to them and help them any way he could. I loved him with all my heart."
McMahon, speaking of Lewis’ tribute, said it was a special day.
“It was a very special day,” McMahon said.”We’re very thankful to everyone who helped make this happen.”
