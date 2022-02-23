Rep. C Travis Johnson opposed while Sen. Glen Womack voted in favor of House, Senate and congressional redistricting maps on Feb. 18.
The Senate approved the amended version of HB1 along party lines with a 27-10 vote.
Across the hall, the House passed the amended SB5 by a vote of 64-31, with three Republicans joining Democrats to vote against the bill and one Democrat voting in favor of passage.
Rep. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, was the lone Democrat to vote in favor of the bill.
Both chambers advanced maps for the Public Service Commission, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and Louisiana House and Senate with relatively little fuss. None of the bills that passed increased minority representation at any level.
After the approval, the redistricting maps went to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk where the governor has 10 days to decide whether he will veto or approve.
Johnson, the first vice chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, initially faced scrutiny from his fellow party members after casting a favorable vote earlier in the week, but quickly changed to opposing the Republican-backed maps.
“It’s time we acknowledge he does not belong in party leadership and take action because he is working against our party’s interest,” Katherine Hurst, a member of the Democratic State Central Committee, wrote in an email to party officials published in The Baton Rouge Advocate earlier last week before the Johnson’s switch.
According to Johnson, he voted to better District 21 when switching his vote.
“I looked at the existing proposal, and it is hard to make a decision based along party lines,” Johnson said. “I looked at who was going to bring the most money to District 21.”
Johnson’s district includes portions of Concordia, Tensas, Madison and East Carroll parishes and follows the Mississippi River.
Johnson further explained the redistricting process was “very complex and fluid.”
“Everyone has a lot to try to take in,” Johnson said. “I don’t think any one person is going to be satisfied. This is very personal, and you got to respect the process.”
Johnson and Rep. Francis Thompson were the only Democrats to vote in favor of the redistricting maps.
On the Senate side, Womack said fellow lawmakers worked together and “took all things in consideration” but acknowledged north Louisiana’s population loss hurt.
“Hated we had to move the northwestern district, but the population change in north Louisiana hurt us,” Womack said. “We did the best we could do with what we had to work with. The decreased population in the area didn’t help us any.”
According to Womack, lawmakers tried to keep the maps geographically similar so “the same people that elected us, would have a chose to un-elect us if they chose.”
To keep district lines where they want them, Republican legislators will possibly have at least two more major hurdles to clear: possible vetoes from Edwards and lawsuits from civil rights and voter advocacy groups.
Neither map passed with a veto-proof majority.
The ACLU, NAACP and Southern Poverty Law Center were among groups who sent a letter to Edwards Friday asking for a legislative map veto and said Louisiana black voters were “severely underrepresented.”
“Signing these bills into law would erode the voting rights of Louisianans, especially for the nearly 43% of whom are black and brown and would be disproportionately impacted by these restrictive bills,” the NAACP letter said.
Edwards issued a statement Friday after the conclusion of the special session.
“Throughout this Legislative Session, I have had discussions with a diverse group of legislators and leaders about different map proposals, and I will closely review the new district maps Louisiana’s Legislature has passed before making a decision on how to proceed,” Edwards said. "I remain adamant that the maps should reflect the growth of the African American population in our state over the last 10 years, allowing for minority groups to have an opportunity at electing candidates of their own choosing, and I do have concerns that several of the maps do not fulfill that moral and legal requirement.
I thank the Legislature for the time and attention paid to these maps and for the sometimes emotional and difficult debate leading up to their passage. I pledge to the people of Louisiana to very carefully examine them in order to determine if I believe they are reasonable, fair, and in line with the Voting Rights Act.”
