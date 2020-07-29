District 21 Rep. Travis Johnson has slated a series of town hall meetings in towns across his district to discuss the future of northeastern Louisiana.
The meetings, which will be held electronically via Zoom, are set for 7 p.m. in each locale as follows:
Aug. 10, Lake Providence; Aug. 11, Newellton-Waterproof; Aug. 12, Ferriday; Aug. 13, Vidalia; Aug. 17, Jonesville; Aug. 18, Tallulah; and Aug. 19, St. Joseph-Waterproof.
The meetings are called “The Last 10 Years Tour,” Johnson said, because “it is imperative that the next 10 years work in our favor. Over the last 80 years, Northeast Louisiana has declined in a multitude of areas.
“People continue to leave and rarely return, the number of blighted properties are on the rise, water problems persist, agriculture jobs have declined, and no new industries have taken an interest in our area.”
He said to stabilize the region a 10-year plan must be addressed and put on paper.
“It must be an actionable plan with strategic achievable goals.”
He said the Delta Regional 10-year plan will guide communities “with step-by-step directions on how to beautify their communities, develop quality recreational programs, get funding consistently, fix roads, focus on becoming tourist friendly, increase development, remove blighted properties, increase housing development and so much more.”
He said in a press release that people “are ready to work. Many individuals have expressed an interest in revitalizing their hometown either because they want to create a place that is safe for their loved ones to retire and enjoy, have a place to enjoy themselves for vacation or return to live permanently, or just because they want to get back to how great it was and feel that pride again. Whatever the motivation, the task at hand cannot be tackled individually, it will take a collective effort from like-minded people who genuinely want to see our community thrive again.”
For more information, contact Johnson’s legislative office at 225-308-4269 or hse021@legis.la.gov.
