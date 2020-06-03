BATON ROUGE -- Rep. Travis Johnson, D-Vidalia, will represent the Louisiana Rural Caucus on a state panel aimed at solving water distribution problems in rural areas.
Caucus Chairman Rep. Chris Turner, R-Ruston, picked Johnson to serve in his place on the Rural Water Infrastructure Committee in the governor’s office. The legislation calls for 17 members, including federal and state officials and the Chairman of the Rural Caucus or his designee.
“I am truly honored to be appointed as designee for the Rural Water Infrastructure Committee by Chairman Turner,” Johnson said. “Rural water issues are prevalent in my district and throughout many rural communities in Louisiana. I look forward to working hard to solve these issues.”
Small towns and rural parishes commonly have deteriorating water supply lines that can endanger the health and safety of residents. The committee is to work with state, federal and local governments and organizations to develop guidelines for emergency response practices, inspection and enforcement procedures, engineering proposals for infrastructure upgrades, financial incentives for water systems to consolidate and other policies and procedures for improving water service
