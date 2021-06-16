District 21 Rep. C. Travis Johnson said passage of his bill -- HB 647 -- to create the Delta Agricultural Research & Sustainability District, is a major leap ahead for the district and state.
Johnson also outlined other bills he authored or co-authored during the past legislative session.
“HB 647 creates the Delta Agricultural Research & Sustainability District,” according to Johnson. “This district will have a board with oversight whose sole purpose is to develop and create jobs within northeast Louisiana, which is one of the most impoverished areas in the nation.
“Five universities (LSU, Louisiana Tech, Southern, Grambling, & ULM) in conjunction with private companies, will all focus on creating sustainable economic development.”
Johnson said the district “will be the first of its kind in the entire state, which deems it to be a pilot and model for agriculture research & sustainability. We will research products and concepts such as hemp for industrial use, robotics for agriculture purposes, sustainable housing, and so much more.
“We will have the opportunity to bring local, state, and federal government to the table to work together. This district not only has the ability to push Louisiana forward, but it also has the opportunity to assist the federal government with its research goals that are dedicated to solving huge challenges faced by our nation in the area of agricultural sustainability.”
Johnson said those who supported his efforts for passage of the bill were Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry Mike Strain, Sens. Stewart Cathey and Katrina Jackson, Speaker Clay Schexnayder, Rep. Jack McFarland “and countless others.”
The bill grants the district the rights and powers of a political subdivisions. The district will be governed by a 22-member board of commissioners, that includes parish officials.
Other legislation by Johnson included bills HB 574 and HB 671 that provide an additional court fee in criminal matters for the operational expenses of parish coroners.
Johnson said that Concordia Parish Coroner Dr. Dennis LaRavia and Tensas Parish Coroner Jon David McEacharn testified in support of the bills.
Johnson was also co-author of HB495, which provides healthcare access to rural hospitals by allowing Advanced Nurse Practitioners to provide basic healthcare in areas where there is a shortage of doctors.
Additionally, Johnson said he would be hosting the state’s biggest Juneteenth celebration in his district this weekend after Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill making Juneteenth a state holiday. The event commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people first celebrated in Texas at the end of the Civil War.
