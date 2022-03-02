Rep C. Travis Johnson and Sen. Glen Womack are preparing for a busy upcoming regular Legislative Session beginning March 14.
The two lawmakers hosted a town hall meeting at Vidalia Convention Center Tuesday night to inform guests and hear from their constituents on upcoming bills.
“This will probably be our busiest session we have had,” said Johnson. “The first two was COVID. When I was first elected to Baton Rouge, it was mostly dealing with COVID. Last year was a fiscal session and this is the regular session. We have a lot of bills coming up.”
Womack said Louisiana has received “a lot of money” from the federal government and the legislature “must make sure they are spending the money in the right places.”
Womack estimated Louisiana had a $700 million surplus in 2021 and expects another $853 million surplus this year.
“Because of that influx of money, it is going to give us as a state in the next two or three years the opportunity to make some huge investments in our roads, bridges and infrastructure like water and sewer,” Womack said. “We are excited about that. But, we don’t want to bring debt to the state when this federal money is gone.”
Womack called for paying state debt down, invigorating the Unemployment Trust Fund and putting more money in the water and sewer sector.
“We put $400 million (in the water and sewer sector) last year,” Womack said. “We want to put anywhere between $500 million to $750 million.”
Demands from state water and sewer systems on the federally funded program was approximately $1 billion.
Womack sits on the Water Sector Commission tasked to develop ways to spend federal money for repairs and improvements to community water systems.
Womack also wanted to see “our people back working” now that COVID-19 is under control.
During the informal meeting, Johnson detailed several of his legislative 10-year goals which included funding for clean water initiative, rural broadband, tele health and further establishing the Delta Agriculture Research Sustainability Commission.
To fund rural broadband, Johnson keyed in on Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program (GUMBO). The state-level program takes $180 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide broadband and internet access to 400,000 underserved Louisiana households.
With GUMBO, internet providers will apply for funding, while municipal and parish governments offer support through matching funds or infrastructure.
According to ConnectLa data, 4,600 Concordia Parish residents, 13,000 Franklin Parish residents, 7,000 Catahoula Parish residents and 4,300 Tensas Parish residents are underserved concerning broadband service.
Womack called the investments of broadband in rural communities like Concordia, Franklin, Tensas and Catahoula parish vital for children to receive education and others to receive healthcare through tele health.
“If there ever was a silver lining to COVID, it’s funding for broadband,” Womack said. “With proper broadband, children can get education and people can receive tele health for underserved areas.”
Johnson knows personally how important tele health can be. While suffering from COVID-19, Johnson had to rely on tele health technology at his home. Johnson told the crowd the treatment he received from tele health provided for a quick recovery.
Johnson wants to focus on expanding nurse practitioners in underserved areas such as his district.
“Its hard to get doctors in our area,” Johnson said. “I will support legislation for nurse practitioners to help in rural health.”
To attract businesses and research, Johnson created Delta Agricultural Research and Sustainability Commission
The commission will be made up of representatives from LSU, La Tech, University of Louisiana Monroe, Southern and Grambling universities and presidents from each parish Johnson represents.
“These Board of Commissioners will brainstorm and come up with methods that we feel are conducive to be able to attract companies,” Johnson said.
To fund the commission, Johnson will propose a .2% percent sales tax to be placed on a ballot for the voters.
“This will allow in the future, to put it on the ballot for the people to vote for it,” Johnson said.
In a related matter, Johnson said he was going to support a promotional industrial hemp program. According to Johnson, the plant has 10,000 different uses and was “the bread and butter of sustainability.”
Additionally, Johnson will continue to push for the Delta Bike Trail Commission, an 80-mile biking/walking trail along the Mississippi River starting in Vidalia.
“This will bring a tremendous economic project,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he looking carefully at House Bill 75 that would require public schools to post outlines of class materials and activities for students in a way parents can easily access the information online.
The bill states each public school governing authority shall prominently post on its website “a list of material and activities for each school under its jurisdiction, organized by school, subject area, grade level and teacher.”
“The list shall include bibliographic information for each item, including the title and author of the material and the organization associated with an activity and its internet address, as applicable,” according to the bill.
HB 75 also would require the same procedure for “the full text or a digital version of any material or activity created by the public school governing authority or a teacher,” as well as “any policies and procedures for documentation, review, or approval of such materials and activities.”
“A lot of teachers I have talked to were against the bill,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile, those in the crowd wanted the legislators to see insurance companies offer more competitive rates.
Womack agreed saying, “the rates are outrageous and are crippling our economy.'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.