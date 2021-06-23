Jonesville Mayor Milton Ceasar has resigned his position and charges filed against him have been dropped, according to District Attorney Brad Burget.
Ceasar’s one-sentence letter of resignation written on June 7 reads: “I, Milton Joseph Ceasar, hereby resign effective immediately from my elected position as Mayor of Jonesville, Louisiana.”
He was originally charged by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2020 with 40 counts of malfeasance in office, intimidation of a witness and abuse of office, and on felony charges of computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
CPSO said an investigation was launched after a complaint was filed against Ceasar. Detectives executed multiple search warrants which led to the seizure of multiple computers, cell phones and other technological devices.
Burget said Tuesday that Ceasar was ultimately billed by the DA’s office on only two counts – computer aided solicitation of a minor and intimidation of a witness.
“All of the other counts were inappropriate and were never billed,” he said. “Police may arrest you, but after we review the file in the DA’s office, we make a decision on appropriate charges. In his case, charges filed against him in court were computer aided solicitation of a minor, and intimidation of a witness.”
Burget said search warrants were used to obtain the former mayor’s cellphone where investigators “found disturbing images and that’s where the malfeasance charges originally came from.”
“Using a town cellphone to search for porn may be gross but it is not criminal,” Burget said. “The allegation is that he was sending inappropriate text messages to an underage child concerning the solicitation of a minor charge and the intimidation of a witness charge was the allegation that the mayor was using his office to intimidate the child’s mother.”
There was no allegation of any physical contact between the child and the mayor, Burget said.
“It was proposed that he resign the office in exchange for dismissal of the charges,” the DA said. “The dismissal we thought best after talking to law enforcement and town officials. Given the pending changes, I felt Mr. Caesar could no longer effectively perform the duties of mayor.”
Secretary of State attorney Trey Brazan sent letters to the Town of Jonesville and Catahoula’s clerk of court and registrar of voters notifying them of the resignation.
Brazan said the governing authority – the board of aldermen -- has until June 28 to make an appointment to fill the office.
A special election is not required because the “appointee can serve for the remainder of the unexpired term,” the attorney wrote.
Brazan added that if aldermen do not make an appointment before the deadline that the governor will do so and a commission “will be issued to the person appointed to fill the vacancy.”
