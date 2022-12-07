Vidalia voters will head to the polls this Saturday to decide on their City Judge while parish voters will vote on three amendments.
Vidalia voters will be choosing either Ann Sidall or Hu’Cheryl Walker for City Judge.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Qualified voters are asked to show a photo identification card with their photo and signature.
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, if a person wishing to vote does not have a photo ID, he or she may obtain a free Louisiana special identification card by presenting a voter registration information card to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV). They may also vote by affidavit after correctly answering identifying information before voting.
In the Nov. 8 Primary Election, Sidall captured 48 percent or 775 votes while Walker received 35 percent or 571 votes.
Stuart J. Boykin, the third candidate in the judge’s race, received 265 votes or 16 percent.
Parish-wide voters will be voting on three different amendments.
Amendment One reads: Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state?
The present constitution provides that every citizen of the state has the right to register and vote upon reaching 18 years of age, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State. It also provides exceptions.
Proposed constitutional amendment expressly limits this right to vote to United States and Louisiana citizens, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State. It also prohibits allowing noncitizens to register and vote.
Amendment Two reads: Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?
The present constitution provides for gubernatorial appointment of certain members to the State Civil Service Commission, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Proposed constitution retains present constitution and requires members appointed by the governor to be confirmed by the Senate, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Amendment Three reads: Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Police Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?
The present constitution provides that gubernatorial appointees to the State Police Commission are not subject to Senate confirmation, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Proposed constitutional amendment requires Senate confirmation for appointed and non elected members of the State Police Commission, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.