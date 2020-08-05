A candidate for Clayton police chief was disqualified during court proceedings in Vidalia on Tuesday.
Judge Kathy Johnson determined that Oliver Dee Robinson III was not domiciled in Clayton and could not run for office there.
The other candidate for the post, former Police Chief Bobby Madison, is now unopposed. Municipal elections are slated for Nov. 3.
District Attorney Brad Burget said his office was notified by a citizen that Robinson did not live in Clayton. He said research into the matter confirmed that and consequently a petition was filed objecting to the candidacy of Robinson.
According to his testimony in court on Tuesday, Robinson said he was staying in Texas and working in Dallas, but would occasionally visit Clayton.
First Assistant District Attorney Joey Boothe handled the case for the DA’s office.
Robinson was represented by Marksville attorney William Whatle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.