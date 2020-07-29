Seventh Judicial Judges Kathy Johnson and John Reeves along with District Attorney Brad Burget drew no opposition during the three-day qualifying period last week for the Nov. 3 election.
Each will begin six-year terms in January 2021.
In Clayton, six aldermen are seeking the three aldermen posts, while five of the six Justices of the Peace candidates were unopposed, and four of six Constable posts were filled without opposition.
Two candidates are seeking the Clayton police chief post.
Qualifying were:
Chief of Police Town of Clayton
Bobby L. Madison Sr., Democrat, Clayton.
Oliver Robinson III, Democrat, Clayton.
Aldermen Town of Clayton (3 to be elected)
Bertha Anderson, Democrat.
Michelle Bethea, Democrat.
Kevin Mitchell, Republican.
Abdul R. Sabir, Democrat.
Veronica Skinner, Democrat.
Stephanie Weatherspoon., Democrat.
District Judge 7th Judicial District Court, Div. A
Kathy A. Johnson, Democrat, Jonesville (unopposed).
District Judge 7th Judicial District Court, Div. B
John C. Reeves, Democrat, Jonesville (unopposed).
District Attorney 7th Judicial District Court
Bradley R. Burget, Democrat, Ferriday (unopposed).
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 1
Justin L. Conner, Democrat, Ferriday (unopposed).
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 2
Kevin "Cajun" Friloux, Republican, Vidalia (unopposed).
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 3
Russell Wagoner Sr., Republican, Vidalia (unopposed).
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 4
Charles Gill Jr., No Party, Ferriday.
Jerry Stallings, Democrat, Ferriday.
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 5A
Charles E. "Charlie" White, Democrat, Ferriday (unopposed).
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 5B
Linda McMillin, Republican, Monterey (unopposed).
Constable Justice of the Peace District 1
Michael J. Kelly, Republican, Ferriday.
Marcus "Slim" Martin, No Party, Ferriday.
Constable Justice of the Peace District 2
Terence A. Williams Sr., Democrat, Vidalia (unopposed).
Constable Justice of the Peace District 3
Susan Rabb, Republican, Vidalia (unopposed).
Constable Justice of the Peace District 4
George W. Sewell, Republican, Vidalia (unopposed)
Constable Justice of the Peace District 5A
Leland Paul Adams Sr., Republican, Jonesville.
Earl Banks, Democrat, Ferriday.
Constable Justice of the Peace District 5B
Jerry Lipsey, Republican, Monterey (unopposed).
