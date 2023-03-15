Sewer problems were addressed in Concordia Parish Police Jury’s regular March 13 meeting.
Two locations in particular were addressed on Roundtree and Eagle roads where a sewer manhole is at capacity.
“The whole system over there is full,” said Police Jury member Scottie Whittington.
Both Roundtree and Eagle roads are on the same pumping system, leading Whittington to suggest the situation was caused by a faulty pump.
In the conversation, Police Jury member Gary Neal told the group a sewer line that was hit in December remained unfixed on Crestview Drive.
Jurors agreed to send Concordia Sewer District letters, requesting each situation mended.
In a related topic, jurors requested a time extension and a revised environmental review document in relation to a $1.2 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
In a June 27 meeting, it was announced the Police Jury was awarded the grant. Money will be used to renovate Concordia Sewer District’s sewer pond.
Other project funding will come through a $400,000 Delta Regional Authority grant, $400,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and $11,000 matching funds for administrative fees.
CDBG program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons, according to hud.gov.
Additionally, a request for engineer qualifications pertaining to the Brushy Bayou Project were posted on the Police Jury’s website, announced Cathy Darden, Police Jury employee.
Packets are due April 6 where they will be scored.
“The project start date is getting closer and closer,” Darden said.
The Brushy Bayou Project, priced originally at $4.5 million, has increased to $7.4 million due to rising prices and design changes required by FEMA. The project has been in the works for close to a decade.
Funded by a FEMA grant, the project was one of the last approved in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
It was designed to provide better parish wide drainage.
According to past Police Jury minutes, a gated box culvert in the Tensas River Levee where Brushy Bayou used to discharge was installed. The improvement would divert the Brushy Bayou discharge basin and a portion of the Buckner Bayou discharge basin into the Tensas rather than down Cocodrie Bayou.
According to engineers, this represents approximately 40 percent of the northern drainage area of the parish.
A weir will be installed just upstream of the box culvert to maintain water levels in Brushy at 43 feet. A bridge will be installed at Luke Martin Road to replace undersized culverts to allow increased Brushy flow to pass.
Engineers have estimated that water in the Vidalia Canal should be lowered by two feet when the project is completed.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members unanimously elected Police Jury member Gary Neal as parish liaison for the Louisiana Recreation Program.
The group also gave permission to the secretary/treasurer and bookkeeper to attend the Center for Local Government Excellence training on March 15 in Baton Rouge.
