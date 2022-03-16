Some Concordia Parish roads are littered with trash, and Police Jury members want it cleaned up.
How to alleviate trash on parish roads was the topic of Police Jury member’s conversation at their Tuesday evening meeting.
“We’ve received a lot of complaints about parish roads and about trash in the ditches. Our parish roads are filthy,” said Police Jury member Bad Adams. “I guess we need to recap to the sheriff’s department about cleaning up our roads.”
Previously, inmates picked up trash along parish roads.
Police Jury member Scottie Whittington suggested asking civic clubs or schools to adopt a road and clean it up every three to six months.
“You got to have organizations who volunteer to clean up,” Whittington said. “You will then have people dedicated to keep the road clean.”
Litter bugs could be arrested by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), according to Police Jury member Willie Bill Yearby.
“They said that was the biggest problem in the State of Louisiana,” said Yearby. “And their agents were going to arrest people doing that.”
In February, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungessor along with other state leaders were developing a statewide litter abatement and beautification tax force.
“We got a look at all aspects: education partnering with the schools to teach the kids not to litter,” Nungessor said. “Secondly, enforcement. Do we have to give more money to the sheriffs and DAs out of those letter tickets to make it worthwhile for them to enforce the litter loss. Then we got to do things like put in a garbage can and continue areas on the problem areas.”
Nungessor also said cleaning up litter is critical for ensuring the recovery of Louisiana’s tourism industry. A report will be brought to Gov. John Bel Edwards by July.
Police Jury member Genesia Allen was charged with contacting Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for possible cleanup assistance.
Additionally, Police Jury members tabled adopting an ordinance pertaining to malapportionment for census redistricting.
According to the ordinance, “The current districting plan of single member and multi-member districts of the Concordia Parish Police Jury is malapportionment utilizing the population data from the 2020 federal decennial census, and the Concordia Parish Police Jury shall adopt a new districting plan for use in the next regularly scheduled election.”
Malapportionment is poorly apportioned, especially divided, organized or structured in a manner that prevents large sections of a population from having equitable representation in a legislative body.
Five districts in Concordia Parish’s Police Jury and School Board are represented by two people.
Louisiana law provides a mandatory six-month timeframe after official U.S. Census release for all parish and city governing authorities to examine the apportionment plan of its body, according to the Secretary of State. During the six month period, the governing authority will determine if there exists any substantial variation in representation of election districts and then adopt an ordinance to either declare its apportionment to be equitable or provide a new apportionment plan.
Districts must be apportioned according to population. The district with the smallest population and the district with the largest population can not have a five percent deviation.
According to Bill Blair of Strategic Demographics, District 3-B had the largest deviation at 19.5 percent, gaining 389 people.
District 1-B had a deviation of -14.24 percent losing 284 people followed by District 2 with a -8.07 percent deviation, losing 161 people.
District 5-B gained 152 people and had a deviation of 7.62 percent.
Police Jury and School Board district boundaries also must have physical features such as highways, rivers or landmarks. Each district should comply with the Voting Rights Act, be compact and contiguous.
After district numbers are tabulated, Police Jury and School Board members will vote for redistricting and Louisiana Secretary of State will approve or disapprove it.
In a January meeting, Police Jury members accepted Strategic Demographics LLC to review U.S. Census Bureau data and possibly rework district voting lines.
According to the agreement with the Police Jury, Strategic Demographics will charge $14,000 to perform the redistrict work. Concordia Parish School Board also hired Strategic Demographics.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members unanimously voted to allocate $300,000 for a long-arm excavator. Quotes ranged from $150,000 to $350,00, according to Tony Guillory, road superintendent.
