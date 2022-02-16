Advocates of Northeast Louisiana Railroad Development District say the group would be a gateway to more economic development while opponents claim the organization would be another bureaucratic arm, capable of levying taxes.
Concordia Parish Police Jury members heard from both sides of the fence at a Feb. 14 public hearing on the potential District.
Under the proposed ordinance, the District would be a nine-person board of commissioners made up of representatives from Concordia, East Carroll, Madison and Tensas parishes.
The District’s primary purpose would be to “promote and encourage development of rail service” running between the four parishes, and to “stimulate the economy among the parishes through renewed commerce and industry,” according to the proposed ordinance.
“Any infrastructure that we can bring in to further industry and to create a larger tax base I think is better for the parish and better for jobs,” said Bryant Killen, Deputy Director for Lake Providence, Tensas and Vidalia Port Commissioners.
Killen spoke at length on the benefits an operating railroad would provide.
The Board of Commissioners would have the power to acquire land, enter into contracts, incur debt, issue bonds, levy taxes and appoint officers.
They would also be able to fix their compensation, borrow money and “all other powers authorized by law,” according to the proposed ordinance.
An opponent, Kevin Friloux, said the District’s creation would duplicate other government organization’s role, and it could levy taxes.
“The intended reasons for its creation are nebulous and duplicative of other agencies and would only create another bureaucratic arm of the state government, giving it many rights and powers, including incurring debt, issuing bonds and levying taxes and assessments,” Friloux said. Friloux is a former Concordia Parish Police Jury Secretary / Treasure.
Killen rebutted Friloux’s claim on levying taxes.
The District would have the power to put a proposed tax up to five mills on a ballot, but only a referendum of the people could pass a tax.
“The main reason to develop the District is to create a tax base,” Killen said.
Money from a proposed tax could possibly go toward building a railway through the four parishes at an estimated cost of $1 million per mile. The length of the railway would be 75 miles and strictly be commercial.
According to Killen, another avenue for funds for railway construction is Federal grants and Louisiana’s $3 billion surplus.
After the railway is built, Board of Commissioners would own the railway and sublease it to an operator, according to Killen.
“LDOTD (Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development) is looking for projects such as this in distressed communities to create infrastructure and to create a tax base,” Killen said.
Currently, the District is in its infancy stage, according to Killen. LDOTD first approached Killen to create the District as a way of “creating another avenue for industry.”
According to the proposed ordinance, Board of Commissioners would be made up of two people from each of the four parishes plus one person elected by the group.
“This appears to be an attempt to create an agency to collect tax money with no specifically defined real purpose and to create cushy jobs and positions chosen by the Board and maybe even other highly elected officials,” Friloux said.
Police Jury members also asked if the District would have eminent domain, an idea Killen dismissed.
“No board members are going to elect to plow through anybody’s house,” Killen said
East Carroll has passed an ordinance in support of the District with Tensas and Madison parishes scheduled to vote later this month.
Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft, who attended the public hearing, was a proponent for the ordinance and the District. Craft talked about benefits the railway would give the area, including indirect jobs.
“The biggest benefit to the smaller towns along the way is the indirect jobs you don’t see,” Craft said. “It’s like Syrah. They are doing business with 80 vendors in the area. That’s substantial.”
Police Jury President Collin Edwards also said the agricultural industry would benefit from the added transportation of crops.
“If you want railroad back in the parish, this is the route,” Craft said. “Industry is coming here and this is only going to make it speed up them coming here and providing jobs for our people.”
Police Jury members will possibly decide if they are going to pass or deny the ordinance giving support to the District in the next meeting scheduled Feb. 28.
