Concordia Parish police jurors gave representatives of Waste Pro an earful Monday night over garbage collection and asked that work begin immediately to upgrade the process.
Jurors also questioned the company over its collection practices with several jurors saying they field complaints about garbage pickup constantly with juror Brad Adams saying he hears complaints daily.
Waste Pro, which is contracted by the Jury to provide parishwide garbage pickup, promised to address the issues, and said that communication was a major problem that they would seek to improve immediately.
Among the Waste Pro representatives at the Jury’s regular meeting were Karl McCarthy, division manager; Jolene Johnson, government relations; and Sedrick Robinson.
Juror Gary Neal said the company’s equipment is constantly breaking down and wondered why it didn’t purchase newer equipment.
Waste Pro representatives said due to the pandemic, parts for equipment are hard to obtain. Additionally, the company said that several employees on one route in the parish were recently fired.
Jurors added the company’s pickup routes are not on schedule and that pickup is erratic. As a result, jurors said they and Jury employees are called all times of the day and night about garbage pickup issues they don’t have the answers to.
In other business, the Jury announced that businesses seeking occupational licenses will now be required to acquire dumpsters, rather than residential containers, for their operations.
Those approved occupational licenses at Monday’s meeting included:
Rose Luxury Boutique (clothing), Malika Williams, 2198 Hwy. 65.
Mr. B’s Seafood (mobile food trailer), Brain Keith Seals, 1046 Moose Lodge.
D&M Professional Services (lawn care, floors, paint and sanitizing), Derrick Turner, 207 Levee Heights.
Triple C Bladeworks (knives, wallets, etc.), Shelia Maxwell, 307 Stephens Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.