The Concordia Parish Police Jury will operate a $6,331,033 consolidated budget in 2020.
Jurors adopted the new budget during their final regular meeting for 2019 held on Dec. 16.
Revenues for 2020 are an anticipated $6,904,929.
A surplus of $573,896 is expected.
The 2020 ending fund balance is projected to be $7,593,736.
Within the consolidated budget is a $1.84 million general fund budget.
Expenditures in the general fund are anticipated to be $1,849,083 next year, while revenues will be $1,691,270, resulting in a $157,813 deficit.
With transfers from other funds, the general fund will show an excess of revenue totaling $11,147.
The total ending balance will be $3,456,445.
Other accounts included in the consolidated budget are:
Highway Maintenance Fund
Revenues, $236,000; expenditures, $445,220; deficit, $209,220; after transfers, $22,980 surplus; ending fund balance, $1,026,200.
Drainage Fund
Revenues, $991,722; expenditures, $964,853; surplus, $26,869; after transfers, $38,669 surplus; ending fund balance, $2,106,924.
Solid Waste Fund
Revenues, $1,850; expenditures, $728,305; deficit, $726,455; after transfers, $18,545 surplus; ending fund balance, $356,999.
Road Tax Sinking/Reserve Fund
Revenues, $9,500; expenditures, $595,464; deficit, $585,964; after transfers, $24,536 surplus; ending fund balance, $1,648,622.
Public Health
Revenues, $238,648; expenditures, $117,925; surplus, $120,723; after transfers, $115,923 surplus; ending fund balance, $1,951,870.
Sales Tax Fund
Revenues, $2,466,000; expenditures, $310,750; surplus, $2,155,250; after transfers, $328,750 surplus; ending fund balance, $3,260,393.
Witness & Juror Fund
Revenues, $280; expenditures, $6,225; deficit, $5,945; after transfers, $105 surplus; ending fund balance, $690.
Section 8 Housing
Revenues, $113,030; expenditures, $112,814; surplus, $216; ending fund balance, $5,935.
Federal/State Projects (LCDGB)
Revenues, $404,665; disbursements, $404,665; ending fund balance, $13.
Law Enforcement Witness Fund
Revenues, $12,575; expenditures, $2,400; surplus, $10,175; ending fund balance, $100,843.
Unemployment Claims Fund
Revenues, $5,000; expenditures, $0; surplus, $5,000; ending fund balance, $136,077.
Special Juror Fund
Revenues, $12,365; expenditures, $5,500; surplus, $6,865; ending fund balance, $59,964.
Grant Projects-GOHSEP/FEMA
Revenues, $275,000; expenditures, $275,000; ending fund balance, $123,361.
Criminal Court Fund
Revenues, $211,635; expenditures, $181,136; surplus, $30,499; after transfers, $7,924 surplus; ending fund balance, $26,694.
General Grant Projects
Revenues, $315,560; expenditures, $340,925; after transfers, $0 balance; ending fund balance, $0.
