The Concordia Parish Police Jury is expecting major savings in garbage pickup beginning in 2020 as it reviews bids from contractors submitted this week.
Jury President Jimmy Wilkinson said during the regular meeting held Tuesday night that the Jury may save as much as $167,000 annually based on a preview of the bids.
“This will free up more money for roads,” he said.
Bids for garbage pickup as well as chemicals and materials were taken under advisement as were quotes for grant management.
Garbage pickup bids were received from Metro, Waste Pro, Waste Management and Arrow Disposal.
In other business, the Jury discussed quotes, but took no action, for electrical work for the Concordia Parish Assessor’s Office. Work includes labor, materials, installation of a new panel, breakers and 10 outlets.
Natchez Heating and Cooling Inc. bid $5,695, Olsen Electric of Vidalia bid $6,800 and Miss-Lou Electric bid $7,050.
On another matter, the Jury tabled appointing new members to two parish boards and will advertise for the positions.
The Concordia Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors recommended Doyle Bryan to replace Dorothy Dew, who has resigned, while the Concordia Parish Recreation District No. 1 Board of Directors recommended Glen Henderson for another term on that board. Dorothy Loyd also applied for the recreation board slot.
Also at the meeting, the board adopted a resolution in support of two waterworks districts that are seeking grant funding for the purchase of equipment through the Community Water Enrichment Fund.
Concordia Waterworks District, according to a Jury resolution, “is in need of funds to build a by-pass around the clarifiers to pump water to the prefiltration tank when clarifiers are down; and to also implement SCADA controls for 24/7 monitoring of the water program.”
Lake St. John Waterworks “is in need of funds to purchase updated meters and software for use by their work force for the purpose of replacing aged meters, updating means of monitoring leaks and usage, and provide customers with the ability to view water usage.”
In other action, Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley said progress is being made on three projects – courtroom renovation, Washington Heights’ sewer construction and the Brushy Bayou drainage project.
Additionally, the Jury plans to look into the rental of equipment or the hiring of a contractor to clean a portion of the Vidalia Canal.
