The Concordia Parish Police Jury will consider a proposed $6.9 million consolidated budget for 2022 that includes expenditures of $2 million in the general fund and $4.9 million in the special revenue funds.
The budget will be considered during the Jury’s regular meeting slated for Dec. 13.
In the general fund, revenue is anticipated to total $1,670,937 during the 2022 fiscal year, including $325,000, ad valorem general property tax; $425,000, ad valorem public buildings tax; $5,100, beer tax and franchise taxes; $253,500, licenses and permits; $24,000, state revenue sharing; $300,000, severance taxes; $58,000, GOHSEP annual allocation; $700, Act 14; $15,000, road royalty funds; $30,000, interest income; and $234,637, other revenues.
General fund expenses will total $2,029,414, including $220,000, legislative (Police Jury); $495,750, district court and district attorney; $38,600, registrar of voters-elections; $283,500, financial administration; $477,210, courthouse and public buildings; $60,360, emergency preparedness; $119,500, public safety; $52,232, health-welfare-housing; $46,260, economic development-other programs; $36,000, airport annual allocation; and $200,002, other disbursements.
Income for the special revenue fund will total an estimated $5,450,570 during the 2022 fiscal year, including $250,000, ad valorem public health tax; $950,000 ad valorem drainage tax; $2,877,324, sales tax revenue; $155,750, court revenue-fines and forfeitures; $135,000, federal funds and HUD housing funds; $230,000, parish transportation fund; $38,350, state revenue sharing-other; $755,110, grant projects; $53,785, interest income; and $5,251, other revenues.
Expenditures in the special revenue fund will total an estimated $4,925,112, including $146,516, judicial (district court and district attorney); $1,586,695, public works-roads-highways; $311,865, health-welfare-housing; $603,401, road tax debt service and reserve; $965,255, solid waste program; $1,005,110, grant projects; $200,770, sales tax expenses; and $105,500, town payments (Ridgecrest and Clayton).
After transfers in and out, the general fund will end 2022 with an estimated surplus of $252,573 while the special revenue fund will close out with a surplus of $6,292,082.
The ending balance for the general fund will total $1,193,850 while the special revenue fund ending balance will total $13,990,485.
Both funds combined will show an ending fund balance of $20,282,566.
