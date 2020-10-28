The Concordia Parish Police Jury 2019 audit reflects an increased cash net position and decreased liability, it was reported during the Jury’s regular meeting Monday night.
Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley said the general fund recorded an operating deficit of $28,000 “due to accruals, payroll and retirement.”
The other 16 accounts ended in the black, she said.
Concerning 2020 finances, the Finance Committee – composed of Adam Probst (chairman), Brad Adams and Maurice Bachus – filed a report on its recent meeting to discuss amendments needed for the adopted budget for the third quarter.
Like other governmental bodies in Louisiana, the Jury is dealing with the financial problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as damage caused by hurricanes.
The committee, according to its report, discussed schedules “associated with receipts from the fines, fees, and forfeitures.” Collection shortfalls were reported due to the suspension of court proceedings related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Criminal Court Fund was discussed further due to the potential impact it could have on the General Fund if a deficit occurs. Currently only 64% of the budgeted revenue has been received. This is a reduced budget amount from 2019.”
Presently, the Jury cannot request the “statutorily obligation of half the Criminal Court Fund balance as of the year-end of 2019 due to the lack of actual funds available. The Criminal Court Fund is currently operating with a minimum surplus.”
The Solid Waste Fund also was discussed.
“Currently,” according the Finance Committee report, “bulk pickup is considerably over budget due to the bulk picked up during the stay at home order and currently debris clean up from Hurricane Delta. Requests have been made for reimbursement from the CARES Act for debris clean up related to the pandemic. Request for Category A assistance from FEMA has been requested for cleanup work completed after Hurricane Delta.”
Most other funds “have a minimum operating surplus. Those funds that rely on ad valorem taxes still show a deficit since these taxes are typically collected in the fourth quarter. If estimations are correct and taxes are paid timely, these funds should not result in an overall operating deficit.”
In other business, Burley provided updates on several Jury projects, noting that the Washington Heights sewer project is near completion and that the final invoice for courtroom renovations has been submitted.
In other action, the Jury approved an occupational license for The Rusty Bucket, Kevin LeBlanc, flea market, Ridgecrest
