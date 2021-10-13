The Concordia Parish Police Jury discussed disaster relief allocations for past storms and flooding while also overseeing other matters during a brief regular meeting Monday night.
Funding through the DR 4462 grant for asphalt roads may total up to $4 million while at least $250,000 is possible for graveled roads.
The Jury will have to decide how to match the grant and may consider using sales tax income designated to road maintenance. Another option is looking for state allocations through capital outlay and other funding sources.
Jurors are also considering prioritizing gravel roads including Deer Park, South Prong, Minorca and Rokafee.
Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley said work on obtaining funding from other grants is continuing. She said funding requests from the American Rescue Act are being prepared for entities parishwide.
In other business, the Jury appointed Don Enlow to the Concordia Parish Airport Board of Commissioners.
Enlow will serve a three-year term. He is replacing board member Ray Skates who recently died.
In a letter to the Jury, board chairman and president Carl Sayers said Enlow’s “experience and expertise will be welcomed as a member on the board.”
Additionally, Sayers noted that the airport “continues to experience an increase in capital assets, fuel sales, aircraft operations and is becoming more recognized as a destination airport for the general aviation community.
“We offer reduce fuel prices, courtesy car availability, nice clean facilities and a safe and well maintained airport to achieve this goal.”
In other action, the Jury approved an occupational license for The Color Box (salon), 309 Poole Road, Monterey.
