The Concordia Parish Police Jury voted to terminate its contract with Waste Pro for garbage pickup and plans to enter into a mutual aid agreement with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide the service.
The Jury’s decision came during a special meeting July 21.
Police Jury President Joe Parker and Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley said Tuesday that a draft of a contract with CPSO has been completed and that work is underway to handle all of the legalities as quickly as possible.
Throughout this calendar year, the Jury has complained of missed trash pickups or no pickups at all in some areas. In April, jurors questioned Waste Pro representatives over its collection practices with several jurors saying they constantly field complaints about garbage pickup
The solid waste contract with Waste Pro was executed on Dec. 17, 2019, and became effective Jan. 1, 2020.
Jurors cited documentation showing that in some areas of the parish garbage has not been pickup for up to three weeks.
At last week’s special meeting, on a motion by Collin Edwards and seconded by Brad Adams, the Jury agreed not to pay bills from Waste Pro from May forward to date, noting that the accumulation of fines ($150 per household per day) “exceeds the rest of the year’s contract amounts”).
Additionally, the Jury, on a motion by Edwards and seconded by Adams, voted to send a certified letter to Waste Pro terminating the contract immediately based on breach of contract, specifically citing this clause: “Parish shall have the right to cancel the agreement upon the occurrence of 20 penalized, missed collections within any thirty day period.”
Rather than issue penalties for excessive fines that exceed the amount billed, the Jury agreed to simply withhold payment.
On a third motion by Edwards seconded by Adams, jurors agreed to enter a mutual aid agreement with CPSO. The sheriff’s office agreed to provide inmates and obtain the resources to pick up the garbage internally.
CPSO will bill the parish for the service at a cost of $15 per household, higher than the $13.22 paid to Waste Pro.
Edwards and Burley researched the matter, learning that most entities pay $15 plus per household for their service.
By going into a mutual aid agreement with CPSO, the Jury will not have to seek requests for proposals, according to Burley.
