The Concordia Parish Police Jury made appointments and reappointments to several parish boards during its regular meeting Monday night.
Jurors also ousted a longtime library board member who previously received state recognition for his service.
Late last year, the previous Jury opted to let newly elected jurors, who took office earlier this month, handle all pending appointments.
At Monday’s meeting, jurors unanimously approved the appointments recommended by a Jury committee composed of Genesia Allen, Willie Bill Yearby and Collin Edwards.
Traditionally, the Jury makes appointments based on the recommendations of the boards although applications for board membership from qualified applicants are considered.
Appointments were as follows:
Library Board: Appointed James Lee in place of the late Marjorie Vogt.
Reappointed Bobby Sheppard to the board but rejected the library board’s request to reappoint Renard Chatman and instead selected Rachea Bailey.
Library Director Amanda Taylor expressed her disappointment in the Jury’s action, noting that Chatman had been “an outstanding board member” for more than two decades.
In 2018, Chatman was the recipient of the James O. Modisette Award as a Public Library Trustee, a statewide honor presented annually to the outstanding library board member in Louisiana.
“He has done a very good job for you,” Taylor told the Jury.
Recreation District Board No. 1: Reappointed Glen Henderson to another term and Dorothy Lloyd to fill the unexpired term of Cathy Kelly, who resigned.
Recreation District Board No. 3: Reappointed James Thomas and Fred Marsalis to four-year terms.
Fire District No. 2 Board: Appointed Doyle Bryan to fill the unexpired term of Dorothy Dew, who previously resigned.
LaSalle Community Action Association Inc.: Appointed juror Willie Bill Yearby.
Kisatchie-Delta Regional Authority: Appointed juror Genesia Allen.
