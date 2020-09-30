The Concordia Parish Police Jury is conducting a feasibility study on whether to purchase a grapple truck for limb pickup.
At the regular meeting Monday night, juror Gary Neal said he priced two trucks that would do the job.
He said Waste Pro, which handles garbage collection for the parish, was paid $46,000 in August and $2,500 in September for one day of limb pickup. The August invoice was for bulk garbage pickup since March.
“We still have limbs on the ground,” he said.
Neal said that Southland International of Georgia quoted a price of $153,791.83, while Power International of Shreveport’s quote was $138,177.
Police Jury President Joe Parker said he asked Neal to looked into the matter “because I think we (parish employees) could do a better job.”
Parker said a Jury committee will study the situation and then report to the full Jury where further discussions will be held.
Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley said the Jury will have to determine whether the purchase is cost effective due to expenses that will be incurred for maintenance, insurance, additional employees, etc.
Garbage pickup is supported by a sales tax and collections are down, she said, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In other action, the Jury, sitting as a Board of Review, approved the certification of the 2020 tax assessments as prepared by Assessor Jerry Clark.
Clark told Jury that the list of assessments of Real and Personal Property in the parish for 2020 had been prepared. He said the list was publicly available for inspection by taxpayers for 15 days from Aug. 27 to Sept. 11 and that the notice of exposure was published in the legal journal.
Clark said that those who may have had a problem with their assessments were allowed to appeal but that none had done so by the Sept. 21 deadline.
In other action, the board, approved a request from District Attorney Brad Burget for his office’s unbudgeted expenses for three months totaling $78,016.17, including $23,537.16 for July, $12,497.26 for August and $41,981,75 for September. The Jury will reimburse the expenses through funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Approved an occupational license for Timeless Treasures (sewing embroidery, online boutique), Lacy Bryan, 721 Doty Road, Ferriday.
